Byrne and Conan come into Leinster side to face Bath

LEO CULLEN HAS named the Leinster team to face Bath in Round 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup tomorrow evening.
Adam Byrne comes onto the wing with Jordan Larmour moving to full-back, while Rory O’Loughlin starts in the number 12 jersey alongside Garry Ringrose.
There’s one change in the path as Jack Conan comes in at the back of the scrum while Dan Leavy moves from number 8 to blindside.
Leinster
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Dan Leavy
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Noel Reid
Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France)
