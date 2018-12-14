Byrne and Conan come into Leinster side to face Bath

LEO CULLEN HAS named the Leinster team to face Bath in Round 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup tomorrow evening.

Adam Byrne comes onto the wing with Jordan Larmour moving to full-back, while Rory O’Loughlin starts in the number 12 jersey alongside Garry Ringrose.

There’s one change in the path as Jack Conan comes in at the back of the scrum while Dan Leavy moves from number 8 to blindside.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Adam Byrne

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Dan Leavy

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Noel Reid

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France)

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud