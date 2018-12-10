Leinster 'confident our supporters and other clubs have nothing to fear' over flags

LEINSTER RUGBY HAS moved to formally address last weekend’s flag controversy at Bath’s Recreation Ground, reiterating in a statement that their supporter’s flags are covered by a safety certificate.

Bath Rugby was criticised for not permitting Leinster supporters to bring club flags into Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup pool game, as the Premiership club cited health and safety reasons for the decision.

Leinster flags failed a healthy and safety test, according to Bath Rugby. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

In a statement released this evening, Leinster says they have consulted with their flag providers, a company called Scimitar Sports, who confirmed the batch of flags distributed to supporters met all health and safety standards.

“While Leinster Rugby respect the decision made by Bath Rugby and their officials, we are keen to avoid a repeat ever happening again and in this regard we are happy to confirm that the flags distributed centrally by Leinster Rugby are covered by a Safety Certificate and that the same batch of flags are still in use,” the statement read.

“We have also consulted with our flag providers, Scimitar Sports, and also with our own Health & Safety Officers who are both happy to discuss any issues with Bath Rugby direct to allay their fears.

Scimitar Sports provide flags for a host of teams across Europe and their flags have passed testing at various grounds including the RDS Arena, Wembley, Old Trafford, Twickenham, Allianz Stadium, the Aviva Stadium, Murrayfield and The Principality.

Ahead of Saturday’s return match between the sides at the Aviva Stadium, it added: “Leinster Rugby take the health and safety of all supporters, whether at home or away, very seriously and we are very happy with the quality of the products supplied by Scimitar Sports. We are also reassured by the Certificate in place for these products and are confident that our supporters and indeed other clubs going forward have nothing to fear.

“Finally, we look forward to welcoming Bath Rugby and its supporters to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday for another great sporting occasion.”

