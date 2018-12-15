This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster confirm Champions Cup game will go ahead as Storm Deirdre hits Dublin

Bath will be welcomed to the Aviva Stadium this evening.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,514 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4397715

IT’S GAME ON in Dublin this evening, despite stormy weather hitting the capital. 

Heineken Champions Cup holders Leinster welcome Bath to the Aviva Stadium for a 5.30pm clash. 

A status orange warning is in place for the country until midnight with Storm Deirdre expected to bring more rain and winds of up to 130km/h. But the province have moved to ease supporters’ fears that the game will be postponed. 

“A lot of queries on #StormDeirdre,” Leinster tweeted earlier, “as with any match day we continue to monitor with stadium officials, Gardaí and tournament organisers weather and other factors that may affect the game.

“If anything changes, we will announce ASAP.”

Leinster came out on the right side of a hard-fought clash in Bath last weekend in testing conditions and currently sit in second place behind Toulouse in Pool 1. 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies â Klopp responds to Mourinho
    Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp responds to Mourinho
    Ireland's David McGoldrick opened the scoring for Sheffield United tonight with this tidy finish
    Waterford FC unveil new jersey ahead of 2019 season
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image
    Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Leinster confirm Champions Cup game will go ahead as Storm Deirdre hits Dublin
    Leinster confirm Champions Cup game will go ahead as Storm Deirdre hits Dublin
    Leinster ready to adapt to whatever Bath and the weather throws at them
    Kearney sits out with 'knock', as Cullen strives for cohesion in selection

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie