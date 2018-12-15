Leinster confirm Champions Cup game will go ahead as Storm Deirdre hits Dublin

IT’S GAME ON in Dublin this evening, despite stormy weather hitting the capital.

Heineken Champions Cup holders Leinster welcome Bath to the Aviva Stadium for a 5.30pm clash.

A status orange warning is in place for the country until midnight with Storm Deirdre expected to bring more rain and winds of up to 130km/h. But the province have moved to ease supporters’ fears that the game will be postponed.

“A lot of queries on #StormDeirdre,” Leinster tweeted earlier, “as with any match day we continue to monitor with stadium officials, Gardaí and tournament organisers weather and other factors that may affect the game.

“If anything changes, we will announce ASAP.”

#StormDeirdre UPDATE: following event control meeting at the @AVIVAStadium with all relevant authorities present, the #LEIvBAT game goes ahead at 5.30pm as normal. Please wrap up warm and bring water proofs but no umbrellas in the stadium. Safe trip to all supporters. Thank you.

Leinster came out on the right side of a hard-fought clash in Bath last weekend in testing conditions and currently sit in second place behind Toulouse in Pool 1.

