This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster bid to put European defence back on winning track in Bath

‘We know there’s not that much room for error across the course of the games,’

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 7:00 AM
49 minutes ago 1,464 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4382494

LEO CULLEN SAYS he doesn’t like the word ‘blip’ but it really does seem like the most likely description for what happened in Toulouse in the last round of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Cullen’s Leinster team, uncharacteristically lacking in composure at key times and up against an accurate, motivated Toulouse team, were defeated to end a 10-game winning streak in Europe.

Jonathan Sexton dejected after the game Johnny Sexton after Leinster's defeat in Toulouse. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The determination from inside Leinster is that today’s Pool 1 clash with Bath at The Rec [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport] will see the Irish province’s European defence getting back on a winning track. On the outside, that outcome is the expectation.

For starters, Bath are in the midst of a disappointing season. They’ve won just three times in 11 games in the Premiership and Heineken Cup so far, albeit that Freddie Burns’ high-profile gaffe cost them a probable victory against Toulouse in round one of this competition.

Former Leinster fullback and assistant coach Girvan Dempsey is doing his best to drive an attacking improvement at the club but they don’t appear to be in particularly impressive shape off the pitch, with more turnover in coaching staff on the way.

Bath clearly have threats in their team today – wings Semesa Rokoduguni and Joe Cokanasiga will be a handful, while Sam Underhill and Francois Louw are a danger in the back row – but Leinster’s 14-point favouritism feels justified.

The defeat in Toulouse has certainly sharpened minds.

“There’s not much margin for error over the course of the pool,” says Cullen.

“We’re just going to scrap for every point we can, we got a losing bonus point that day in Toulouse.

“There was once upon a time a losing bonus point in France was not that bad a result, but for us as a group, we got ourselves in a situation where we scored three tries, we got in front, and we’d a chance to get to ten points in the pool and open a lot of separation.

Robbie Henshaw celebrates scoring their seventh try with teammates 12/10/2018 Leinster bid to return to winning ways in Bath today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Suddenly Toulouse get four points and we get one, they’re sitting on eight points and we’re in second in the pool. We’re the team that’s chasing them now, we know there’s not that much room for error across the course of the games. It heightens the importance of this week.”

The returns of Ireland front-liners like captain Johnny Sexton, centre Garry Ringrose, fullback Rob Kearney and the powerhouse front row of Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong are welcome with that in mind.

Jordan Larmour and Dan Leavy have shaken off injury concerns to start, with the latter named at number eight ahead of Jack Conan, a more recognised specialist in that position.

“We weren’t 100% sure on Jack at the start of the week,” says Cullen, “but he’s come through well. That was to give us clarity really as a group. 

“And Dan has played number eight in the past. He is good to go and confident he can do a good job.” 

The injury-enforced absences of Robbie Henshaw and Joe Tomane mean that Noel Reid gets a chance in the 12 shirt opposite the physical Jamie Roberts.

While there have been concerns over Reid’s tackling in the past, he is at 92% tackle success this season and has been in fine form.

Indeed, the past fortnight has underlined the strength in depth of Leinster’s squad as the Ireland internationals have put the feet up, with the likes of James Tracy, Ross Molony, Jamison Gibson-Park, and Ross Byrne – all on the bench today – showing their quality.

Noel Reid Noel Reid starts in the 12 shirt for Leinster. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Loosehead prop Ed Byrne is another who has impressed and he will get his Heineken Cup debut off the bench in Bath as he backs up Healy in the absence of the injured Jack McGrath.

All in all, Leinster’s 23 looks well-composed to put their Pool 1 campaign back into a strong position ahead of the return tie against Bath in Dublin next weekend, while their minds will have been focused by events in Toulouse last time out.

Bath:

15. Ruaridh McConnochie
14. Semesa Rokoduguni
13. Jackson Willison
12. Jamie Roberts
11. Joe Cokanasiga
10. James Wilson
9. Will Chudley

1. Nathan Catt
2. Tom Dunn
3. Henry Thomas
4. Dave Attwood
5. Charlie Ewels (captain)
6. Tom Ellis
7. Sam Underhill
8. Francois Louw

Replacements: 

16. Jack Walker
17. Jacques van Rooyen
18. Max Lahiff
19. Elliott Stooke
20. Matt Garvey
21. Kahn Fotuali’i
22. Cooper Vuna
23. Alex Davies

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Dan Leavy

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    ARSENAL
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Arsenal defender set for 6-9 months out after rupturing ACL
    Mourinho: Don't compare us to the United sides of Keane, van Nistelrooy and Vidic
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash
    FOOTBALL
    Mandzukic header settles tight Derby d'Italia as Juve equal PSG's European season record
    Mandzukic header settles tight Derby d'Italia as Juve equal PSG's European season record
    Congo Brazzaville emerges as unlikely candidate to host 2019 African Nations Cup
    Pochettino responds to Tottenham star's questioning of Spurs' presence at Wembley
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Jack Grealish not bothered about missing out on â¬28 million Tottenham move
    Jack Grealish not bothered about missing out on €28 million Tottenham move
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    Rose: Playing at Wembley isn’t nice anymore, it’s not an honour

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie