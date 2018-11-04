This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster semi-final pairings starting to take shape as Wexford and Offaly champions march on

Naomh Éanna will face Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks in their semi-final, while Coolderry also progressed.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 6:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,645 Views 1 Comment
Image: Photojoiner.net
Image: Photojoiner.net

THE LEINSTER CLUB SHC semi-final pairings are starting to take shape following victories for the Wexford and Offaly champions on Sunday.

A brace of first-half goals from David O’Brien, coupled with another from Conor McDonald, sent Naomh Éanna on their way to victory over Laois side Camross in O’Moore Park.

That result sees them safely through to the final four of the Leinster championship, where they will take on Kilkenny champions Ballyhale Shamrocks, who scored a narrow victory over Bennettsbridge in the county decider last weekend.

McDonald and O’Brien were among the top-scorers for Naomh Éanna while Padraig Doyle pointed the way with 0-9 (0-5f, one ’65).

Camross did try to respond after conceding the trio of goals as Zane Keenan netted from a free, but they were unable to curtail Naomh Éanna’s influence for the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile, Coolderry finished with 13 men as they came away with a six-point win over Carlow’s Mount Leinster Rangers.

Former Offaly star Brian Carroll hit 1-5 in total to book a semi-final spot for his side against either Ballyboden St Enda’s and Clonkill, whose quarter-final has been postponed to Tuesday due to a bereavement in the Clonkill club.

Carroll’s goal came in the 19th minute of the first half while goalkeeper Stephen Corcoran also starred for Coolderry, scoring five points from frees and saving a second-half injury-time penalty. 

Coolderry were reduced to 13 men in the second half with Kevin Brady going off with two yellow cards while Mark Bergin was dismissed on a straight red card. 

Results:

Camross (Laois) 2-16 Naomh Éanna (Wexford) 3-18

Coolderry (Offaly) 1-22 Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) 1-16

Fixture:

Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) v Clonkill (Westmeath) – Parnell Park, Tuesday [throw-in, 8pm]

