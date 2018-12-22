LIVE: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14

Join us for live coverage from the RDS as east meets west in this festive inter-pro.
Liveblog
Over 18,000 tickets have been pre-sold for tonight, and there’s a crackling atmosphere inside the ground already. Plenty of supporters have made the journey from the west, too.
Connacht have not beaten Leinster in Dublin for 16 years, but can the westerners make history tonight? Or will Cullen’s side extend their Pro14 winning run to nine games?
It’s a big night for the four players who came through the Leinster system and are back at the RDS in Connacht green tonight, including Cian Kelleher.
Speaking at yesterday’s pre-match press conference, Cullen admitted his side are wary of the threats the visitors will pose.
“It’s a game that has a lot of threat for us always,” the Leinster head coach said.
“We’ve had some very close games and some games where we have been well beaten, particularly down in Galway over the last 10 years or so. I know a lot of those guys are good, they have gone away and proved themselves in a different environment.
“When they come back to play Leinster they have a point to prove, always. There is always a bit of a danger in these games, like any week really but there is always something extra special in some of these particular fixtures.”
There’s plenty of festive cheer around the RDS ahead of kick-off this evening, with Leinster’s supporters sand pit behind the Anglesea Stand hosting a choir performing Christmas carols. A fair few blue and green Santa hats around, too.
TEAM NEWS: As for Connacht, their intent is clear. Andy Friend has named his strongest side as Finlay Bealham and Ultan Dillane return to the starting XV, while Bundee Aki is on the bench after his recent wedding in New Zealand.
Cian Kelleher, Tom Farrell, Gavin Thornbury and Paul Boyle won’t be short of motivation tonight as they return to their native province, but Tom Daly — having joined Connacht on loan from Leinster this week — isn’t involved.
The western province have been forced into a late change on the bench, with David Horwitz dropping out and academy out-half Conor Fitzgerald coming into the 23.
Connacht:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Darragh Leader
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Jarrad Butler (captain)
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Paul Boyle.
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. James Mitchell
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Bundee Aki.
TEAM NEWS: As mentioned, Cullen has made wholesale changes to his side for the visit of Connacht with the Leinster starting XV showing 12 alterations from last weekend’s win over Bath.
Dan Leavy, Rory O’Loughlin and Adam Byrne are the three players retained, as Cullen hands a number of younger players — Hugo Keenan, Conor O’Brien and Caelan Doris – a big starting opportunity after impressing in November.
There is plenty of experience in the Leinster side, too, with Rhys Ruddock named as captain, Scott Fardy returning to the fold and the likes of Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter among the replacements.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Peter Dooley
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Michael Bent
4. Mick Kearney
5. Scott Fardy
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. Caelan Doris.
Replacements:
16. Seán Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Noel Reid.
It’s a dry, crisp December evening in the capital and conditions are absolutely perfect at the RDS.
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of this Guinness Pro14 inter-pro between Leinster and Connacht from a sold-out RDS.
Leo Cullen’s side have lost just twice all season and although the defending champions have rung the changes for this round 11 derby, Leinster can cement their position at the top of Conference B with another win tonight.
But the hosts are wary of the threat an in-form Connacht outfit will pose, with Andy Friend’s side arriving in the capital off the back of five straight wins as they seek a first win in Dublin since 2002.
There’s plenty of festive cheer around Ballsbridge for this inter-pro, and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens. Kick off is at 7.45pm.
