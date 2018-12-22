LIVE: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14

20 mins ago

It’s a big night for the four players who came through the Leinster system and are back at the RDS in Connacht green tonight, including Cian Kelleher.

Speaking at yesterday’s pre-match press conference, Cullen admitted his side are wary of the threats the visitors will pose.

“It’s a game that has a lot of threat for us always,” the Leinster head coach said.

“We’ve had some very close games and some games where we have been well beaten, particularly down in Galway over the last 10 years or so. I know a lot of those guys are good, they have gone away and proved themselves in a different environment.

“When they come back to play Leinster they have a point to prove, always. There is always a bit of a danger in these games, like any week really but there is always something extra special in some of these particular fixtures.”

Kelleher plays against his native province tonight. Source: James Crombie/INPHO