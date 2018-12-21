This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ruddock captains much-changed Leinster for RDS inter-pro against Connacht

The eastern province make 12 changes for the first Pro14 derby fixture of the Christmas period.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 21 Dec 2018, 12:16 PM
https://the42.ie/4409755

AS EXPECTED, LEO Cullen has rotated his resources and handed a number of Leinster’s younger players another opportunity to impress in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Connacht at the RDS [KO 7.45pm, eir sport/Premier Sports].

The defending champions have made 12 changes in personnel from last week’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath, with Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin and Dan Leavy the only players retained in the starting XV.

Rhys Ruddock Rhys Ruddock captains Leinster. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cullen has used the first derby fixture of the busy Christmas period to rest the likes of Johnny Sexton, James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier. 

Rhys Ruddock captains a youthful side for the visit of in-form Connacht to Dublin, with Hugo Keenan handed his third start of the season at fullback, Ross Byrne slotting into the pivot position and Caelan Doris getting another big chance to shine at number eight.

Byrne, who scored at the Aviva Stadium last week, continues on the right wing as Dave Kearney replaces Lowe on the left, with O’Loughlin partnering academy centre Conor O’Brien in midfield.

In the pack, Peter Dooley, Bryan Byrne and Michael Bent are in the front row with former Connacht second row Mick Kearney and Scott Fardy behind them in the engine room.

Fardy is recalled after missing out on the European double-header, with Ruddock, Leavy and Doris forming a powerful and exciting back row unit.

There is plenty of international experience on the bench, too, as Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter are set for game time, while the likes of Ciaran Frawley and Hugh O’Sullivan will be hoping for further senior minutes.

Leinster have opened up a sizeable 15 point lead at the top of Conference B and will be looking to extend their Pro14 winning run to nine games when they welcome Andy Friend’s Connacht to the RDS in tomorrow’s round 11 clash.

Over 17,500 tickets have been sold for the game, with Leinster expecting a sell-out. 

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Adam Byrne 
13. Rory O’Loughlin 
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Dave Kearney 
10. Ross Byrne 
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Peter Dooley 
2. Bryan Byrne 
3. Michael Bent 
4. Mick Kearney 
5. Scott Fardy 
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Dan Leavy 
8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 

16. Seán Cronin
17. Ed Byrne 
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony 
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Noel Reid.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

