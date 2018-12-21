Ruddock captains much-changed Leinster for RDS inter-pro against Connacht

AS EXPECTED, LEO Cullen has rotated his resources and handed a number of Leinster’s younger players another opportunity to impress in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Connacht at the RDS [KO 7.45pm, eir sport/Premier Sports].

The defending champions have made 12 changes in personnel from last week’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath, with Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin and Dan Leavy the only players retained in the starting XV.

Rhys Ruddock captains Leinster. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cullen has used the first derby fixture of the busy Christmas period to rest the likes of Johnny Sexton, James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier.

Rhys Ruddock captains a youthful side for the visit of in-form Connacht to Dublin, with Hugo Keenan handed his third start of the season at fullback, Ross Byrne slotting into the pivot position and Caelan Doris getting another big chance to shine at number eight.

Byrne, who scored at the Aviva Stadium last week, continues on the right wing as Dave Kearney replaces Lowe on the left, with O’Loughlin partnering academy centre Conor O’Brien in midfield.

In the pack, Peter Dooley, Bryan Byrne and Michael Bent are in the front row with former Connacht second row Mick Kearney and Scott Fardy behind them in the engine room.

Fardy is recalled after missing out on the European double-header, with Ruddock, Leavy and Doris forming a powerful and exciting back row unit.

There is plenty of international experience on the bench, too, as Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter are set for game time, while the likes of Ciaran Frawley and Hugh O’Sullivan will be hoping for further senior minutes.

Leinster have opened up a sizeable 15 point lead at the top of Conference B and will be looking to extend their Pro14 winning run to nine games when they welcome Andy Friend’s Connacht to the RDS in tomorrow’s round 11 clash.

Over 17,500 tickets have been sold for the game, with Leinster expecting a sell-out.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. Bryan Byrne

3. Michael Bent

4. Mick Kearney

5. Scott Fardy

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Dan Leavy

8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Max Deegan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Noel Reid.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

