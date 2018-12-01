Jackman's Dragons take aim at Leinster after ending losing streak

AFTER THE FACILE win over Ospreys last week, Leinster’s young guns are set to face a sterner examination when they travel to Rodney Parade to face Bernard Jackman’s Dragons this evening [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports/TG4].

Leo Cullen’s side have won seven Pro14 games on the bounce to open up a considerable 10-point buffer at the top of Conference B, and this is another opportunity for players to stand up and impress ahead of the European double-header.

Leinster easily defeated Ospreys last time out. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The likes of Hugo Keenan, Conor O’Brien, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris are all retained for the round 10 clash in Wales, while Ross Byrne returns from international duty to start at out-half.

Ciaran Frawley’s man-of-the-match performance last week will have Byrne looking over his shoulder and he’ll be aware of the need to produce a convincing showing in the 10 jersey, ditto Dave Kearney on the wing who comes in for just his fifth appearance of the season.

Keenan was assured at fullback last week and continues in that position, with Adam Byrne named on the right wing.

“It’s an opportunity to show what you can do,” he says. “Hopefully push a way into the match 23 against Bath.”

Jamison Gibson-Park comes back into the reckoning to form a halfback pairing with Byrne, while Patrick Patterson — who turned 20 yesterday — is in line to make his senior debut off the bench.

Nick McCarthy was ruled out of contention through injury, but not to worry, the Leinster production line is unrelenting. Former Blackrock nine Patterson is highly-regarded, and gets his chance ahead of fellow academy scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan, who came off the bench last week.

Scott Fardy leads the team again and his experience will be crucial, as Ed Byrne gets a rare start in the front row alongside James Tracy and Michael Bent. In the second row, Ross Molony partners the skipper.

Opportunity knocks, but Leinster are wary of the threat Dragons will pose, particularly after they ended their four-game losing streak last week.

“They try to play wide and they offload the ball as well and I enjoy that type of game,” Byrne continued.

“They are very tough at home as well, and tough to break down. They beat Edinburgh at home (last weekend). We’re under no illusions that it is going to be tough when we go there.”

The Welsh region have showed signs of improvement this term under Jackman, and have lost just one of their last four home games in the Pro14, although their last win over Leinster was back in January 2016.

Scott Penny starts for Leinster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“When Leinster hit top form they can be devastating, as we saw when they beat Wasps in Europe and last week against Ospreys,” Jackman, the former Ireland and Leinster hooker, said.

“When we played them in round three we played 25 minutes with 14 men and it was difficult. Our discipline has to be spot on and the improvement with our defence needs to continue. It will be tested under the most extreme circumstances and we have to be ready.”

The hosts are at least boosted by the return of Welsh internationals Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty and Elliot Dee, all of whom are named on the bench as Jackman retains faith in the side that beat Edinburgh last time out.

“It’s a massive game for us and we know we must raise our performance levels if we are to compete,” the Dragons head coach added.

Even still, Leinster — the defending champions — have firepower in all areas of the pitch, and should get the job done before the serious business resumes in Bath next weekend.

Dragons:

15. Jordan Williams

14. Jared Rosser

13. Tyler Morgan

12. Jarryd Sage

11. Hallam Amos

10. Jason Tovey

9. Rhodri Williams

1. Ryan Bevington

2. Richard Hibbard (captain)

3. Lloyd Fairbrother

4. Rynard Landman

5. Lewis Evans

6. Harrison Keddie

7. Aaron Wainwright

8. Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Aaron Jarvis

18.Leon Brown

19. Cory Hill

20. Ross Moriarty

21. Tavis Knoyle

22. Arwel Robson

23. Adam Warren.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Adam Byrne

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy (captain)

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Peter Dooley

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Tom Daly.

Referee: Lloyd Linton [SRU].

