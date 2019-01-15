This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster's McGrath to miss Six Nations, Patterson registered for Europe

The 25-year-old has been cruelly denied a place in Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 1:29 PM
52 minutes ago 3,574 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440457

LEINSTER SCRUM-HALF Luke McGrath is likely to miss out on involvement in the Six Nations, with his province confirming that a knee ligament injury he suffered against Toulouse last week will keep him sidelined for up to eight weeks. 

25-year-old McGrath was set to be part of Joe Schmidt’s squad for the upcoming championship but has been cruelly denied by injury for the second year in a row. 

Luke McGrath goes off injured McGrath suffered the knee ligament injury against Toulouse. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

From Leinster’s point of view, McGrath’s injury means Jamison Gibson-Park will come into the number nine jersey for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Wasps, while Hugh O’Sullivan is set to provide cover from the bench.

Leinster have also registered academy scrum-half Paddy Patterson to their European squad, taking the place of the injured Nick McCarthy.

“It’s very unfortunate for him, for us, for the national side to lose someone of his calibre,” said Leinster assistant coach John Fogarty of McGrath’s injury.

“We’re lucky in that we’ve got Jamison, Hugh and Patrick, so we’re moving on. We have to plan for a big game against Wasps.

“Luke is a very upbeat guy, a very positive guy, so he’s already focusing on having a good day one done. He’s focusing forward. It’s eight weeks, it’s not the end of the world. He’ll get an opportunity to get himself right and there’s a lot of rugby left in this season, a lot of rugby.

“That’s what he’s going to focus on, get back and get ready for quarter-finals rugby in Europe and a tough run-in in the Pro14.”

Fogarty confirmed that Leinster will not be seeking a short-term injury cover signing while McGrath is sidelined.

“We’re not thinking of bringing in someone from outside the province,” he said. “We work very hard within the province to supply as many players as we possibly can from the province.”

Fogarty backed academy pair O’Sullivan and Patterson to step up if and when required.

O’Sullivan has made six appearances off the bench for Leinster in the Pro14 this season, while Patterson made his senior debut as a replacement in the win over the Dragons in December.

The fact that Gibson-Park will be required at scrum-half this weekend means Leinster also have a tough decision to make on which of Scott Fardy or James Lowe to select, due to the limitation of having only two ‘non-European players’ in their squad.

With Lowe suspended last weekend, Fardy was impressive in Leinster’s second row against Toulouse, while Gibson-Park made an impact off the bench. Lowe is available again this weekend, meaning a tough call for Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster.

“It’s a good problem,” said Fogarty. “It is a problem but it’s a really good problem. That will shape up the way it shapes up, those decisions will be made during the week.

“We’re very lucky we have those three players and it’s going to be a headache for Leo and Stuart.”

Meanwhile, Munster have registered prop Liam O’Connor to their Heineken Champions Cup squad, with Brian Scott de-registered.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool's defensive woes deepen as Alexander-Arnold suffers injury blow
    Liverpool's defensive woes deepen as Alexander-Arnold suffers injury blow
    Arsenal 'keeper Cech to retire at the end of the season
    Walker: Being dropped by Manchester City a reality check
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    David Silva makes history as Man City close the gap on Liverpool
    'A month ago, I started reading: "Ruben Neves, £100 million." That is not going to happen'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie