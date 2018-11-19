Sean O'Brien faces at least eight weeks out while Henshaw looks at six-week absence

SEAN O’BRIEN FACES eight weeks ruled out of action after suffering a fractured arm during Ireland’s Test win against Argentina, while Robbie Henshaw will also be out for up to six weeks.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen provided an injury update for both players on Monday afternoon, with Dan Leavy also ruled out for this week’s Pro14 clash against Ospreys having been released by Joe Schmidt.

Leavy was absent for Saturday’s victory over the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium, with the 24-year-old having sustained a strain to his neck and currently undergoing a period of rehabilitation.

O’Brien took a heavy blow to his right arm while tackling in the first half of Ireland’s 28-17 victory against the Pumas, and now faces a race to be recovered in time for February’s Six Nations opener against England.

The 31-year-old flanker suffered a broken arm against Argentina in Dublin. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“Dan Leavy sustained a strain to his neck and is undergoing a period of rehabilitation. He will not be available for selection this weekend,” Leinster said on Monday.

“Sean O’Brien underwent a surgical procedure for a forearm injury sustained in Ireland’s Guinness Series match against Argentina. He will be out for eight to 12 weeks.

“Robbie Henshaw is undergoing a period of rehabilitation for a hamstring strain. He will be out for a period of four to six weeks.”

Schmidt released a total of eight players from his squad ahead of Saturday’s Test against the USA.

Kieran Marmion was released from camp after his part in the success against New Zealand, while the Leinster quintet of Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Rob Kearney, James Ryan and Jordan Larmour have also returned to their province.

