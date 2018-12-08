This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chris Healy stars as Two Mile House survive late Shamrocks resurgence to capture Leinster intermediate title

Only a point separated the sides at the final whistle in Tullamore.

By Kevin Egan Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 7:35 PM
26 minutes ago 563 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4384100
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Two Mile House 1-8

Shamrocks 0-10

Kevin Egan reports from Tullamore

Two Mile House of Kildare held firm in the face of a late rally from Shamrocks of Offaly in a competitive Leinster Intermediate club final this afternoon, as the Kildare club added a second provincial title to the junior crown they won five years ago by the minimum margin in dismal, wintry conditions at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Niall Browne’s side played with the aid of a very strong wind in the first half and while they conceded the first score to Alan Heffernan, they soon took control of the tie and built up a commanding eight-point lead.

Chris Healy was the key to most of their best work as the county panellist alternated between centre and full forward, winning most of the possession that was sent his way.

His ability to win contested possession in key attacking sectors was crucial as Shamrocks earned more than their fair share of ball in the opening half, but struggled to get key forwards Nigel Dunne and Patrick Dunican onto the ball.

Chris Healy celebrates scoring a late goal Two Mile House and Kildare forward Chris Healy was instrumental in their victory this afternoon. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Healy, in contrast, was superb. He kicked three magnificent points from play, earned one free that was converted by Aidan Casey, won a number of turnovers and sent a magnificent 40 metre diagonal ball into the chest of Conor Keogh for the game’s only goal after 16 minutes.

Keogh still had plenty of work to do as he took possession well outside the 20m line, but his low finish into the bottom corner was immaculate.

A chink of light opened up for Shamrocks before half time when two Nigel Dunne points cut the gap to six, and when the Offaly county man added another brace of scores in the sixth minute of the second half, the foundations were laid for the dual club based just outside Tullamore to make a real charge for the title.

Defensively, they shut down Two Mile House, but they struggled to put scores on the board and added five second half wides to the four they posted in the first half – a stark contrast to the three errant shots from Two Mile House over the course of the tie.

Mark Sherry earned a free that Aidan Casey converted for what turned out to be the only Two Mile House score of the second half with 49 minutes on the clock, and that score proved crucial as it was the difference between the sides in the end.

Two Mile House still led by four points with a minute to go at the end of normal time, but a lengthy injury stoppage meant there were five minutes extra added, during which time Shamrocks fired over three frees to cut the gap back to the bare minimum.

Scorers for Two Mile House: A Casey 0-4 (3f), C Keogh 1-0, C Healy 0-3, P Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Shamrocks: N Dunne 0-8 (4f), A Heffernan &amp; P Dunican (f) 0-1 each.

Two Mile House: Didier Cordonnier; Nathan Sherry, Andrew Cregg, Finnian Breen; Matt Kelly, Joe Darcy, Jack Collins; Peter Kelly, Shane Darcy; Stuart White, Chris Healy, Caomhán Doolan; Conor Keogh, Mark Sherry, Aidan Casey.

Subs: Tony O’Connor for S Darcy (2), William Burke for J Darcy (40), Andrew May for Breen (58)

Shamrocks: Brian Lowry; Jack McNamara, Conor Condron, Cathal O’Brien; Gary Hutchinson, David O’Toole Greene, Dan Heffernan; Andrew Delaney, Shane Heffernan; Shane O’Toole Greene, Nigel Dunne, Luke Molloy; Alan Heffernan, Johnny O’Toole Greene, Patrick Dunican.

Subs: Paul Minnock for Molloy (54), Darren Meacle for S Heffernan (54), Padraig Cantwell for S O’Toole Greene (60), Wayne Mooney for Delaney (60) Alan Foster for Dunne (60+4, bc)

Referee: Stephen Johnson (Louth)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin Egan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton
    Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton
    Torreira's late strike downs Huddersfield as Arsenal extend unbeaten run to 21 games
    Salah hat-trick sees Liverpool climb top of the league as Klopp’s men ease past Cherries
    LEINSTER
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    'We have to take safety seriously' - Bath apologise for confiscating Leinster flags
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie