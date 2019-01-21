Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets

LEINSTER WILL BE without number 10 Ross Byrne in this Friday’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets (kick-off 19.35, TG4/ eir Sport) after he sustained a head injury in the Heineken Champions Cup win over Wasps.

The out-half will undergo concussion return to play protocols this week and his province today ruled him out of contention for that clash.

Jack Conan missed the Wasps win with a shoulder injury and has not travelled with the Ireland squad to Portugal.

Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath also remain with their province for the possibility of getting game-time before the Six Nations.

Dan Leavy, who wasn’t named in Ireland’s squad for the meeting with England, will hope to shake off a calf injury this week in time to face Scarlets.

Fergus McFadden will step up his training as he continues recovery from hamstring injury.

