Here's the fixtures for the Leinster and Munster pre-season knockout games next weekend

THE WEEKEND GAA action in Leinster and Munster has left the picture clearer ahead of the concluding stages of the pre-season fare in the provinces.

The McGrath Cup final and Walsh Cup semi-finals will be on the agenda next weekend.

In Munster the two finals will take place next weekend – Cork taking on Clare on Saturday in the McGrath Cup football decider in a repeat of last year’s final and a meeting of Clare and Tipperary on Sunday in the Munster senior hurling league.

Venues and throw-in times will be confirmed tomorrow.

In Leinster, Dublin’s victory over Laois propels them into the Walsh Cup semi-finals. They will take on Galway next Sunday afternoon in Parnell Park while Wexford entertain Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park.

Throw-in time for both games is 2pm and it will be a seasonal bow for Wexford, Kilkenny and Galway.

Meath’s success on Saturday over Wexford set up an O’Byrne Cup semi-final clash with Dublin next Saturday night while Longford will take on Westmeath, after the latter’s success today against Kildare, at a time and venue to be confirmed.

