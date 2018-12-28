This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
200th appearance for Healy as Leinster bring their heavy artillery to Limerick

Leo Cullen has named his team for Saturday’s Pro14 derby against Munster.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 28 Dec 2018, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,681 Views 32 Comments
LEO CULLEN HAS revealed his hand for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Munster, with the Leinster head coach able to call upon many of his international stars for the much-anticipated festive derby.

Johnny Sexton returns to the starting XV to captain the defending European and Pro14 champions for their trip to Thomond Park [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport], as Cian Healy is set to make his 200th appearance for the province.

Cian Healy Healy will make his 200th Leinster appearance on Saturday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cullen has made 12 changes in total from the last-gasp win over Connacht before Christmas, with Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Luke McGrath, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier among those recalled after a week off.

Rory O’Loughlin, Scott Fardy and Rhys Ruddock retain their starting places for the 36th league meeting of the provincial rivals.

Larmour starts at fullback in a back three alongside Dave Kearney and Kiwi winger Lowe, while Ringrose and O’Loughlin resume their midfield pairing from Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath earlier this month.

Sexton will look to pull the strings from out-half outside scrum-half McGrath, while Leinster travel down to Limerick with their heavy artillery in tow as Cullen names a powerful and dynamic pack.

The front five of Healy, James Tracy, Furlong, Fardy and Ryan offers serious ballast and dynamism, while the back row isn’t half bad either, with Ruddock and van der Flier joined by Jack Conan at number eight.

The eastern province’s bench has a youthful look to it as Max Deegan, Ciaran Frawley and Hugh O’Sullivan could all get their first taste of inter-pro action should they be introduced at a sold-out Thomond.

Leinster are currently on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions and have opened up a considerable 16-point lead at the top of Conference B. 

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour 
14. Dave Kearney 
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin 
11. James Lowe 
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy 
2. James Tracy 
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan 
6. Rhys Ruddock 
7. Josh van der Flier 
8. Jack Conan 

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne 
17. Peter Dooley 
18. Michael Bent 
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan 
21. Hugh O’Sullivan 
22. Ciarán Frawley 
23. Noel Reid.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

