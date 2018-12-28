200th appearance for Healy as Leinster bring their heavy artillery to Limerick

LEO CULLEN HAS revealed his hand for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Munster, with the Leinster head coach able to call upon many of his international stars for the much-anticipated festive derby.

Johnny Sexton returns to the starting XV to captain the defending European and Pro14 champions for their trip to Thomond Park [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport], as Cian Healy is set to make his 200th appearance for the province.

Healy will make his 200th Leinster appearance on Saturday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cullen has made 12 changes in total from the last-gasp win over Connacht before Christmas, with Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Luke McGrath, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier among those recalled after a week off.

Rory O’Loughlin, Scott Fardy and Rhys Ruddock retain their starting places for the 36th league meeting of the provincial rivals.

Larmour starts at fullback in a back three alongside Dave Kearney and Kiwi winger Lowe, while Ringrose and O’Loughlin resume their midfield pairing from Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath earlier this month.

Sexton will look to pull the strings from out-half outside scrum-half McGrath, while Leinster travel down to Limerick with their heavy artillery in tow as Cullen names a powerful and dynamic pack.

The front five of Healy, James Tracy, Furlong, Fardy and Ryan offers serious ballast and dynamism, while the back row isn’t half bad either, with Ruddock and van der Flier joined by Jack Conan at number eight.

The eastern province’s bench has a youthful look to it as Max Deegan, Ciaran Frawley and Hugh O’Sullivan could all get their first taste of inter-pro action should they be introduced at a sold-out Thomond.

Leinster are currently on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions and have opened up a considerable 16-point lead at the top of Conference B.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Bent

19. Ross Molony

20. Max Deegan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Noel Reid.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: