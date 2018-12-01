This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ross Byrne stars as Leinster romp to victory at Rodney Parade

Leo Cullen’s second-string side scored nine tries away to Dragons on Saturday evening.

By James Candy Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 7:41 PM
1 hour ago 6,464 Views 32 Comments
https://the42.ie/4371033
Leinster celebrate after another clinical PRO14 performance.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Leinster celebrate after another clinical PRO14 performance.
Leinster celebrate after another clinical PRO14 performance.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

DRAGONS 10
LEINSTER 59

James Candy reports from Rodney Parade

LEINSTER LEFT THEIR stars at home but blunted the Dragons’ bite to rack up nine tries in yet another rout at Rodney Parade.

Johnny Sexton and Co. were not needed for the trip to South Wales as Leo Cullen’s second-string stood up and showed their ruthless streak in a bonus-point 59-10 triumph.

Ross Byrne orchestrated the victory to stake his claim for a place in the starting XV for the Champions Cup clash with Bath with a near faultless performance as he setup two scores for Dave Kearney and one for full-back Hugo Keenan.

Scott Penny and Scott Fardy made sure Leinster went in at half-time with a comfortable 16-point advantage before Kearney wrapped up the bonus-point three minutes into the second-half.

Caelen Doris, Hugo Keenan, Bryan Byrne and Jimmy O’Brien completed the win with a late double to make it six wins in-a-row against the Welsh region.

Ross Byrne Ross Byrne was instrumental in today's victory in South Wales. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Leinster made sure it would be a night of pain for their hosts as they got off to a flying start.

Jason Tovey’s misplaced pass gifted Leinster possession, and they punished their hosts less than a minute later when Ross Byrne floated a perfectly weighted cross-kick into the hands of Dave Kearney for a simple run in at the corner.

The Dragons outside-half was at fault again for Leinster’s second of the evening after he was swept aside by a powerful Conor O’Brien hand-off.

Penny had a try ruled out for a knock-on but play was brought back and Lewis Evans was sin-binned for a cynical offence to allow the back-rower to get on the scoresheet moments later.

Jamison Gibson-Park then engineered a third when he lifted a sumptuous pass over Rynard Landman’s head and into the hands of Fardy, who waltzed over.

Caelen Doris had a try ruled out, but Leinster headed in at half-time with a commanding 19-3 lead.

The second-half began exactly how the first started as Byrne used his boot to pick out Kearney for his second and the crucial bonus-point score.

Dave Kearney scores a try Dave Kearney secured the bonus point for Leinster this evening at Rodney Parade. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Byrne added the extras before the Dragons finally bared the teeth in attack. Harri Keddie picked up the ball and rust through at a ruck, before he linked up with Ryan Bevington.

The supporting prop then found Williams inside him, who saw off the attentions of three defenders to sprint over from 30 metres out.

Tovey’s conversion cut the gap to 26-10, but normal service was resumed when Doris crashed over from close range for an easy seven point score.

Byrne’s brilliance came to the fore again when he dabbed a perfectly weighted grubber through for Hugo Keenan to score Leinster’s sixth.

It wasn’t long until replacement hooker Bryan Byrne got in on the act to crash over from close range, before Paddy Patterson marked his senior debut with a cut-out pass over the top of the defence to give O’Brien an easy try at the corner.

There was still time for the outside centre to complete a late brace as he finished well at the corner to compete the 59-10 triumph.

Dragons Scorers:

Try: R Williams

Conversion: Tovey

Penalty: Tovey

Leinster Scorers:

Tries: D Kearney (2), Penny, Fardy, Doris, Keenan, B Byrne, J O’Brien (2) 

Conversions: R Byrne (5), Frawley (2)

Penalties: -

 

DRAGONS: J Williams, J Rosser (A Warren 56), T Morgan, J Sage, H Amos, J Tovey (A Robson 66), R Williams (T Knoyle 61), R Bevington (A Jarvis 72), R Hibbard (E Dee 47), L Fairbrother (L Brown 40), R Landman, L Evans (C Hill, 40), H Keddie (R Moriarty 47), A Wainwright, O Griffiths.

LEINSTER: H Keenan, A Byrne, J O’Brien, C O’Brien, D Kearney (T Daly 64), R Byrne (C Frawley 70), J Gibson-Park (P Patterson 66), E Byrne (P Dooley 52), J Tracy (B Bryne 52), M Bent (A Porter 48), R Molony, S Fardy (captain), J Murphy (M Deegan 52), S Penny (M Kearney 62), C Doris.

Referee: Lloyd Linton (Scotland)


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
James Candy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    After four years and 80 goals in New York, Spain legend David Villa to join Iniesta in Japan
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    IRELAND
    Stephen Kenny shares his experience of adoption and searching for his birth mother
    Stephen Kenny shares his experience of adoption and searching for his birth mother
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie