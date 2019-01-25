This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster ride their luck as Daly delivers win over Scarlets

The Pro14 champions scored three tries to overcome the Scarlets.

By Sean Farrell Friday 25 Jan 2019, 9:39 PM
19 minutes ago 2,344 Views 25 Comments
https://the42.ie/4460511

Leinster 22

Scarlets 17

Sean Farrell reports from the RDS

WITH A SMATTERING of empty blue seats, under-strength teams and 20 points separating the teams in Pro14 Conference B, this meeting of last season’s finalists felt a long way removed from the 72-point shoot-out round the corner at the Aviva in May’s showpiece.

If there was a similarity though, it came in the loose, frenetic finish. What had started as a nervous, tight tussle, saw four tries shared in 20 second-half minutes. Ultimately it was a Barry Daly try, capping a brilliant performance by the wing, which kept the home side in the winner’s circle.

Kieran Hardy with Rob Kearney Hardy steps by Kearney in the first half. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Scarlets will head into the break 23 points off the pace Leinster are setting, but they can take solace that they ran the champions close here, and were it not for some serious profligacy, should have taken a win.

Jack McGrath built some good form during his 50 minutes before he rejoins Ireland’s training camp next week. Rob Kearney got an hour under his belt, but he will go to Carton House knowing his tackling will need to be tightened up before he takes the field against England.

Scarlets came with intent befitting a team who are title rivals to Leinster. Wayne Pivac’s men owned possession and territory. When the blues did force turnovers or errors and to earn possession, a tenacious Scarlet defence ensured hesitancy was punished.

Save for the odd slip and Kearney being badly stepped, Leinster’s effort in defence did enough too. So the net result of all the visitors’ dominance in the first quarter was stalemate.

The opening score finally came with half an hour on the clock. As Ciaran Frawley settled into the contest, zipping slick flat passes left and right in a 16-phase move, McGrath’s powerful burst gave Leinster their first serious visit to the red zone.

James Lowe cut inside and was hit high, Conor O’Brien powered into contact and was just unable to free his hands enough to slip Max Deegan away.

Once Frawley’s wild cross-field kick came to nothing, Marius Mitrea called play back and the Skerries man nailed the penalty to edge Leinster into the lead.

Ciaran Frawley kicks a conversion Frawley converts O'Loughlin's try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It was just the tonic to loosen up the tie.

The visitors came very close to an instant response through their powerful forward unit, but an inch out from the try-line, McGrath was neck rolled out of the ruck and the hosts were allowed clear their lines.

After an O’Brien line-break and Lowe’s grubber to the corner, Leinster forced a scrappy try to give them a 10-0 lead at the interval.

Mick Kearney’s scooped pass found O’Brien and he helped the ball on to O’Loughlin and the senior centre jinked through contact and stretched his arm over the whitewash.

The second half wasn’t two minutes old when it seemed as though a lifeline had been thrown Scarlets’ way. Frawley’s flat passing had offered an enticing target for opponents several times through the first half, and his first of the second period was snagged by Paul Asquith.

The wing had too much pace to be caught on his 40-metre run to the line, but after he silenced the 15,007 in the RDS, the crowd were perked up again by a call for the TMO before Dan Jones could attempt the conversion. And Scarlets’ nil on the scoreboard was maintained as the review showed Asquith’s dive had dislodged the ball slightly from his grasp.

Jones got the tee back five minutes later to kick a penalty from directly in front of the posts, but his low smash blazed left of the uprights. It was in danger of getting embarrassing after two glaring misses, but a slick passing move set openside Dan Davis against Kearney and the flanker darted by the fullback and passed around Jamison Gibson-Park to let Kieran Hardy run in an overdue score.

Scarlets’ territorial dominance continued, however, and Jones kicked the contest to 10 apiece on the hour mark, but the home side responded as you would expect reigning champions to respond.

After Lowe came close to a score by crashing through the middle, he sneaked in the wide left corner thanks to excellent work from Gibson-Park off the back of a solid scrum.

Barry Daly scores a try Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

When Vakh Abeladze roared through midfield and Noel Reid’s grubber teed up Daly for an excellent winning try, it seemed as though Leinster just might grab a scarcely-believable bonus point win.

There was another riposte from the visitors, though, Hardy again profiting off a line break to ensure a nervy final few minutes before most of this Leinster squad can go and enjoy their holidays.

They held on.

Scorers

Leinster

Tries: R O’Loughlin, J Lowe, B Daly
Conversions: C Frawley (2/3)
Penalties: C Frawley (1/1)

Scarlets

Tries: K Hardy (2)
Conversions: D Jones (2/2)
Penalties: D Jones (1/2)

-

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

