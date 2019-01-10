Leinster Rugby announces new TV deal for 2019 Senior Schools Cup

EIGHT GAMES FROM this year’s Leinster Senior Schools Cup will be aired live on UK-based channel FreeSports as part of a new television deal announced by Leinster Rugby this afternoon.

FreeSports, which officially launched in Ireland on the Sky network this week, will begin its coverage of the competition on 31 January as Belvedere College face Cistercian College Roscrea in the first round.

Blackrock College are the Senior Cup holders. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In addition to the first round tie, FreeSports will broadcast all four quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final live on its free-to-air channel.

FreeSports, the sister channel of Premier Sports and owned by former Setanta Sports chief executive Michael O’Rourke, started broadcasting in the UK 18 months ago and is now available in Ireland on Sky channel 429.

The new deal sees FreeSports replace eir Sport as the Leinster Senior Schools Cup broadcaster, ahead of the first round of the 2019 competition.

St Mary’s College take on Terenure College in the opening fixture at Donnybrook on 27 January, before holders Blackrock College begin their title defence against Presentation College Bray the following day.

