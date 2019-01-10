This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster Rugby announces new TV deal for 2019 Senior Schools Cup

FreeSports will broadcast eight games between the first round and the St Patrick’s Day decider.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 3:26 PM
46 minutes ago 1,634 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4433241

EIGHT GAMES FROM this year’s Leinster Senior Schools Cup will be aired live on UK-based channel FreeSports as part of a new television deal announced by Leinster Rugby this afternoon.

FreeSports, which officially launched in Ireland on the Sky network this week, will begin its coverage of the competition on 31 January as Belvedere College face Cistercian College Roscrea in the first round.

The Blackrock team celebrate winning Blackrock College are the Senior Cup holders. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In addition to the first round tie, FreeSports will broadcast all four quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final live on its free-to-air channel.

FreeSports, the sister channel of Premier Sports and owned by former Setanta Sports chief executive Michael O’Rourke, started broadcasting in the UK 18 months ago and is now available in Ireland on Sky channel 429. 

The new deal sees FreeSports replace eir Sport as the Leinster Senior Schools Cup broadcaster, ahead of the first round of the 2019 competition.

St Mary’s College take on Terenure College in the opening fixture at Donnybrook on 27 January, before holders Blackrock College begin their title defence against Presentation College Bray the following day. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
