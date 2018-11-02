Grand Slam-winner Leavy in Leinster line-up to face Kings

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen won’t be without pedigree in his starting line-up for Sunday’s Pro14 meeting with the Southern Kings [KO 12.45pm, eir Sport].

Having been first-choice openside for Ireland at the successful tail end of last season, Dan Leavy will start for his province six days out from the November Test against Argentina. The Grand Slam-winner is joined by Max Deegan and Josh Murphy in the back row.

Scott Fardy captains the side from the second row, while Leinster will look for back-line leadership from out-half Noel Reid, centre Rory O’Loughlin and fit-again fullback Dave Kearney.

O’Loughlin will be joined in the centre by Conor O’Brien, aiming to build on his impressive try-scoring impact off the bench in Treviso last week.

Conor O'Brien in training at Donnybrook. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In all, the Conference B leaders will start with nine internationals in Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth, and will look to homegrown talents such as Hugh O’Sullivan, Ciaran Frawley and Caelan Doris to offer fresh impetus from the replacements.

The Kings, meanwhile, have made six changes from last weekend’s defeat to Scarlets with new recruit Stefan Ungerer — a Springbok U20 international — named to start at scrum-half for his Pro14 debut.

Speaking ahead of the game, head coach Deon Davids said: “This match is an important one for us as we are playing one of the strongest sides in the Pro14. Squad depth is important in this championship and we are happy to be able to select a strong side despite some of the injury setbacks.”

Leinster:

15. Dave Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Joe Tomane

10. Noel Reid

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy Captain

6. Josh Murphy

7. Dan Leavy

8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Peter Dooley

18. Vakh Abdaladze

19. Mick Kearney

20. Caelan Doris

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Tom Daly

Southern Kings:

15. Banda Masixole

14. Makase Michael

13. Klaasen Harlon

12. Kruger Tertius

11. Penxe Yaw

10. Du Toit Martin

9. Ungerer Stefan

1. Ferreira Schalk

2. Van Rooyen Alandre

3. Forwood Justin

4. Greeff Stephan

5. Astle John-Charles Captain

6. De Wit Stephan

7. Burger Martinus

8. Lerm Ruaan.

Replacements:

16. Balekile Tango

17. Mguca Lupumlo

18. Oosthuizen Nicolaas

19. Van Schalkwyk Andries

20. Velleman Cyril-John

21. Masimla Godlen

22. Klaasen Berton

23. Rokoua Meli.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: