Grand Slam-winner Leavy in Leinster line-up to face Kings

Dave Kearney has recovered from injury to take a starting berth, while Scott Fardy captains the tourists in South Africa.

By Sean Farrell Friday 2 Nov 2018, 12:22 PM
56 minutes ago 1,306 Views 6 Comments
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen won’t be without pedigree in his starting line-up for Sunday’s Pro14 meeting with the Southern Kings [KO 12.45pm, eir Sport].

Having been first-choice openside for Ireland at the successful tail end of last season, Dan Leavy will start for his province six days out from the November Test against Argentina. The Grand Slam-winner is joined by Max Deegan and Josh Murphy in the back row.

Scott Fardy captains the side from the second row, while Leinster will look for back-line leadership from out-half Noel Reid, centre Rory O’Loughlin and fit-again fullback Dave Kearney.

O’Loughlin will be joined in the centre by Conor O’Brien, aiming to build on his impressive try-scoring impact off the bench in Treviso last week.

Conor O'Brien Conor O'Brien in training at Donnybrook. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In all, the  Conference B leaders will start with nine internationals in Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth, and will look to homegrown talents such as Hugh O’Sullivan, Ciaran Frawley and Caelan Doris to offer fresh impetus from the replacements.

The Kings, meanwhile, have made six changes from last weekend’s defeat to Scarlets with new recruit Stefan Ungerer — a Springbok U20 international — named to start at scrum-half for his Pro14 debut. 

Speaking ahead of the game, head coach Deon Davids said: “This match is an important one for us as we are playing one of the strongest sides in the Pro14. Squad depth is important in this championship and we are happy to be able to select a strong side despite some of the injury setbacks.” 

Leinster:

15. Dave Kearney 
14. Adam Byrne 
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Joe Tomane
10. Noel Reid 
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Ed Byrne 
2. James Tracy 
3. Michael Bent 
4. Ross Molony 
5. Scott Fardy Captain
6. Josh Murphy 
7. Dan Leavy 
8. Max Deegan 

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne 
17. Peter Dooley 
18. Vakh Abdaladze 
19. Mick Kearney
20. Caelan Doris
21. Hugh O’Sullivan 
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Tom Daly 

Southern Kings: 

15. Banda Masixole
14. Makase Michael
13. Klaasen Harlon
12. Kruger Tertius
11. Penxe Yaw
10. Du Toit Martin
9. Ungerer Stefan

1. Ferreira Schalk
2. Van Rooyen Alandre
3. Forwood Justin
4. Greeff Stephan
5. Astle John-Charles Captain
6. De Wit Stephan
7. Burger Martinus
8. Lerm Ruaan.

Replacements:

16. Balekile Tango
17. Mguca Lupumlo
18. Oosthuizen Nicolaas
19. Van Schalkwyk Andries
20. Velleman Cyril-John
21. Masimla Godlen
22. Klaasen Berton
23. Rokoua Meli.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

