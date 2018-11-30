This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ross Byrne returns and debut on the cards as Leinster team named for Dragons clash

Leo Cullen has shown his hand, with 20-year-old Paddy Patterson on the bench.

By Emma Duffy Friday 30 Nov 2018, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,882 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4368859
Leo Cullen with Ross Byrne.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Leo Cullen with Ross Byrne.
Leo Cullen with Ross Byrne.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his side for their visit to Wales to face the Dragons tomorrow [kick-off 5.15pm, live on eir Sport].

With a number of changes across the board, Scott Fardy captains the eastern province in Rodney Parade as some Ireland internationals return to the fold, but there’s also a settled look to the team with many faces retained from their last outing at the RDS.

Recently capped for Joe Schmidt’s side, Ross Byrne comes back in at 10 while Paddy Patterson, named on the bench, is in line to make his debut at scrum-half.

Off the back of his successful first start for the club last weekend, Hugo Keenan lines out at fullback once again while Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney take the wing positions.

Jimmy O’Brien starts in the number 13 jersey after making his debut off the bench last week, where he joins Conor O’Brien.

Ross Byrne kicks a penalty Ross Byrne. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ed Byrne starts this week after his try scoring exploits off the bench against Ospreys, while there’s continuity elsewhere.

Andrew Porter takes his place among the replacements after November Tests while and  former Blackrock College scrum-half joins him on the bench. Turning 20 today, Patterson is in his first year in the Leinster Academy.

Leinster Rugby (v Dragons):

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Adam Byrne 
13. Jimmy O’Brien 
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne
2. James Tracy 
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony 
5. Scott Fardy  (captain)
6. Josh Murphy 
7. Scott Penny 
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne 
17. Peter Dooley 
18. Andrew Porter 
19. Mick Kearney 
20. Max Deegan
21. Paddy Patterson 
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Tom Daly 

Referee: Lloyd Linton (SRU)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    TEST
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    All Black Crockett to skipper Barbarians against Pumas at Twickenham
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie