Ross Byrne returns and debut on the cards as Leinster team named for Dragons clash

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his side for their visit to Wales to face the Dragons tomorrow [kick-off 5.15pm, live on eir Sport].
With a number of changes across the board, Scott Fardy captains the eastern province in Rodney Parade as some Ireland internationals return to the fold, but there’s also a settled look to the team with many faces retained from their last outing at the RDS.
Recently capped for Joe Schmidt’s side, Ross Byrne comes back in at 10 while Paddy Patterson, named on the bench, is in line to make his debut at scrum-half.
Off the back of his successful first start for the club last weekend, Hugo Keenan lines out at fullback once again while Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney take the wing positions.
Jimmy O’Brien starts in the number 13 jersey after making his debut off the bench last week, where he joins Conor O’Brien.
Ed Byrne starts this week after his try scoring exploits off the bench against Ospreys, while there’s continuity elsewhere.
Andrew Porter takes his place among the replacements after November Tests while and former Blackrock College scrum-half joins him on the bench. Turning 20 today, Patterson is in his first year in the Leinster Academy.
Leinster Rugby (v Dragons):
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Ed Byrne
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy (captain)
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Peter Dooley
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Max Deegan
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Tom Daly
Referee: Lloyd Linton (SRU)
