Ross Byrne returns and debut on the cards as Leinster team named for Dragons clash

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his side for their visit to Wales to face the Dragons tomorrow [kick-off 5.15pm, live on eir Sport].

With a number of changes across the board, Scott Fardy captains the eastern province in Rodney Parade as some Ireland internationals return to the fold, but there’s also a settled look to the team with many faces retained from their last outing at the RDS.

Recently capped for Joe Schmidt’s side, Ross Byrne comes back in at 10 while Paddy Patterson, named on the bench, is in line to make his debut at scrum-half.

Off the back of his successful first start for the club last weekend, Hugo Keenan lines out at fullback once again while Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney take the wing positions.

Jimmy O’Brien starts in the number 13 jersey after making his debut off the bench last week, where he joins Conor O’Brien.

Ross Byrne. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ed Byrne starts this week after his try scoring exploits off the bench against Ospreys, while there’s continuity elsewhere.

Andrew Porter takes his place among the replacements after November Tests while and former Blackrock College scrum-half joins him on the bench. Turning 20 today, Patterson is in his first year in the Leinster Academy.

LINE UP: Here is your the team to represent Leinster tomorrow against @dragonsrugby in the #GuinnessPRO14 (KO 5.15pm). #DRAvLEI pic.twitter.com/xvEna86Vzr — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 30, 2018

Leinster Rugby (v Dragons):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Adam Byrne

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy (captain)

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Peter Dooley

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Tom Daly

Referee: Lloyd Linton (SRU)

