Leavy starts at 8 as Leinster hand 12 shirt to Reid for Bath trip

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has recalled his Ireland international front-liners for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 clash with Bath at the Rec [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].
Johnny Sexton returns to captain the team from out-half, while Dan Leavy is named at number eight for just his fifth start in that position for Leinster.
With Robbie Henshaw and Joe Tomane out injured, Noel Reid is handed the number 12 shirt for the first of this month’s back-to-back ties with Bath.
Scott Fardy has missed out on involvement due to the limit of two ‘non-European players’ in the matchday 23, with Jamison Gibson-Park required as scrum-half cover on the bench after an injury to Nick McCarthy, and James Lowe selected on the left wing.
Lowe is joined in the back three by Rob Kearney and Jordan Larmour, while Garry Ringrose partners Reid in midfield. Sexton and Luke McGrath make up the starting halfback pairing.
Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong form a strong front row, as Devin Toner and James Ryan pack down in the second row. The back row features Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier on either side of Leavy.
With Jack McGrath sidelined through injury, loosehead prop Ed Byrne is set for his European debut for Leinster off a bench that also includes Jack Conan.
Bath
15. Ruaridh McConnochie
14. Semesa Rokoduguni
13. Jackson Willison
12. Jamie Roberts
11. Joe Cokanasiga
10. James Wilson
9. Will Chudley
1. Nathan Catt
2. Tom Dunn
3. Henry Thomas
4. Dave Attwood
5. Charlie Ewels (captain)
6. Tom Ellis
7. Sam Underhill
8. Francois Louw
Replacements:
16. Jack Walker
17. Jacques van Rooyen
18. Max Lahiff
19. Elliott Stooke
20. Matt Garvey
21. Kahn Fotuali’i
22. Cooper Vuna
23. Alex Davies
Leinster
15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Dan Leavy
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].
Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (18)