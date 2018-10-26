This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kearney and Leavy return as Cullen shuffles Leinster pack for Treviso grudge match

Eleven changes in total for the Pro14 champions.

By Niall Kelly Friday 26 Oct 2018, 12:39 PM
6 hours ago
Kearney: fullback has shaken off quad injury,
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LEO CULLEN HAS named a much-changed Leinster side for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 grudge match in Treviso [KO 3pm, eir Sport].

Only four of the side beaten in Toulouse last weekend will start at the Stadio Monigo — Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Joe Tomane and Robbie Henshaw.

Sean O’Brien, who was introduced from the bench early in the first half, captains the side from blindside flanker while Rob Kearney (quad) and Dan Leavy (calf) are both fit again.

Treviso were surprise winners of the sides’ most recent encounter, the Italians taking a shock 17-15 scalp on their visit to the RDS in April.

Kieran Crowley’s side currently sit third in Conference B behind Leinster and Scarlets with three wins and three defeats from their opening six games this season.

Benetton Rugby

15. Jayden Hayward
14. Ratuva Tavuyara
13. Ignacio Brex
12. Alberto Sgarbi (captain)
11. Monty Ioane
10. Antonio Rizzi
9. Dewaldt Duvenage

1. Derrick Appiah
2. Hame Faiva
3. Marco Riccioni
4. Irné Herbst
5. Federico Ruzza
6. Giovanni Pettinelli
7. Michele Lamaro
8. Marco Barbini

Replacements:

16. Tomas Baravalle
17. Alberto De Marchi
18. Simone Ferrari
19. Alessandro Zanni
20. Marco Lazzaroni
21. Tito Tebaldi
22. Tommaso Iannone
23. Angelo Esposito

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney
14. Adam Byrne 
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Joe Tomane
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Seán O’Brien (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Noel Reid
23. Conor O’Brien


