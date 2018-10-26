Kearney and Leavy return as Cullen shuffles Leinster pack for Treviso grudge match

LEO CULLEN HAS named a much-changed Leinster side for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 grudge match in Treviso [KO 3pm, eir Sport].

Only four of the side beaten in Toulouse last weekend will start at the Stadio Monigo — Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Joe Tomane and Robbie Henshaw.

Sean O’Brien, who was introduced from the bench early in the first half, captains the side from blindside flanker while Rob Kearney (quad) and Dan Leavy (calf) are both fit again.

Treviso were surprise winners of the sides’ most recent encounter, the Italians taking a shock 17-15 scalp on their visit to the RDS in April.

Kieran Crowley’s side currently sit third in Conference B behind Leinster and Scarlets with three wins and three defeats from their opening six games this season.

Benetton Rugby

15. Jayden Hayward

14. Ratuva Tavuyara

13. Ignacio Brex

12. Alberto Sgarbi (captain)

11. Monty Ioane

10. Antonio Rizzi

9. Dewaldt Duvenage

1. Derrick Appiah

2. Hame Faiva

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Irné Herbst

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Giovanni Pettinelli

7. Michele Lamaro

8. Marco Barbini

Replacements:

16. Tomas Baravalle

17. Alberto De Marchi

18. Simone Ferrari

19. Alessandro Zanni

20. Marco Lazzaroni

21. Tito Tebaldi

22. Tommaso Iannone

23. Angelo Esposito

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Joe Tomane

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Seán O’Brien (captain)

7. Dan Leavy

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Noel Reid

23. Conor O’Brien

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

