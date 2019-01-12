20 mins ago

Get on the couch and get the kettle on. What a day of rugby we’ve got in store.

Ulster will take on Racing 92 in Belfast later this afternoon while Connacht face Sale in the Challenge Cup.

We’ll serve the best wine first though – arguably – with the mouth-watering clash of these two European aristocrats.

Here’s a pre-match primer, as we wait for the coverage to start.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud