It’s the four-time champions versus the four-time champions.
Liveblog
Leo Cullen on the telly: ‘Everyone understands how big a test this will be but we’re hugely excited. We’re more worried about what we do have, we’ve invested a lot in them and it’s a great test for them today.’
Brian O’Driscoll is on BT talking us through weakened Leinster side. Here’s how it looks:
No changes!— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 12, 2019
40 minutes to go until kick-off 🙌#LEIvTOU #JoinTheRoar pic.twitter.com/NN9yrvOYZX
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Noel Reid
23. Conor O’Brien.
Toulouse:
15. Maxime Médard
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Sofiane Guitoune
12. Romain Ntamack
11. Yoann Huget
10. Thomas Ramos
9. Antoine Dupont
1. Clément Castets
2. Julien Marchand (captain)
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Richie Arnold
5. Joe Tekori
6. Francois Cros
7. Rynhardt Elstadt
8. Jerome Kaino.
Replacements:
16. Peato Mauvaka
17. Cyril Baille
18. Dorian Aldegheri
19. Piula Faasalele
20. Louis Madaule
21. Alban Placines
22. Sébastien Bézy
23. Zack Holmes.
Get on the couch and get the kettle on. What a day of rugby we’ve got in store.
Ulster will take on Racing 92 in Belfast later this afternoon while Connacht face Sale in the Challenge Cup.
We’ll serve the best wine first though – arguably – with the mouth-watering clash of these two European aristocrats.
Here’s a pre-match primer, as we wait for the coverage to start.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
