Huge demand as Leinster's Champions Cup showdown with Toulouse sells out

LEINSTER’S CRUNCH HEINEKEN Champions Cup showdown against Toulouse at the RDS next week has already sold out, with the province confirming all 18,500 tickets have been snapped up.

The round five meeting of the two four-time European champions is effectively a Pool 1 decider, as Leo Cullen’s side seek to avenge their defeat to Toulouse back in October.

The sold out signs will be up at the RDS next week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leinster are currently two points behind the Top 14 outfit after four rounds of action, and a capacity crowd will be in attendance at the RDS for the heavyweight clash on Saturday 12 January [KO 1pm, Virgin Media/Channel 4/BT Sport].

Cullen’s side took nine out of a possible 10 points from their December back-to-back games against Bath, with Toulouse taking the same number of points from their meetings with Wasps to retain control of the pool heading into the final two rounds.

But victory for the eastern province in Dublin would see them take a big step towards a home quarter-final ahead of their trip to Coventry to face Wasps a week later in round six.

En route to their fourth European crown last season, Leinster qualified for the knockout stages as top seeds and beat Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in a home quarter-final, before seeing off Scarlets at the same venue in the last four.

Leinster have also announced that tomorrow’s Pro14 inter-pro against Ulster is also sold out.

