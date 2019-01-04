This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 January, 2019
Huge demand as Leinster's Champions Cup showdown with Toulouse sells out

The RDS will be packed to the rafters on Saturday week for the pivotal Pool 1 clash.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 4 Jan 2019, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 3,587 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4423454

LEINSTER’S CRUNCH HEINEKEN Champions Cup showdown against Toulouse at the RDS next week has already sold out, with the province confirming all 18,500 tickets have been snapped up. 

The round five meeting of the two four-time European champions is effectively a Pool 1 decider, as Leo Cullen’s side seek to avenge their defeat to Toulouse back in October. 

A view of the RDS ahead of the game 12/10/2018 The sold out signs will be up at the RDS next week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leinster are currently two points behind the Top 14 outfit after four rounds of action, and a capacity crowd will be in attendance at the RDS for the heavyweight clash on Saturday 12 January [KO 1pm, Virgin Media/Channel 4/BT Sport].

Cullen’s side took nine out of a possible 10 points from their December back-to-back games against Bath, with Toulouse taking the same number of points from their meetings with Wasps to retain control of the pool heading into the final two rounds.

But victory for the eastern province in Dublin would see them take a big step towards a home quarter-final ahead of their trip to Coventry to face Wasps a week later in round six. 

En route to their fourth European crown last season, Leinster qualified for the knockout stages as top seeds and beat Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in a home quarter-final, before seeing off Scarlets at the same venue in the last four.

Leinster have also announced that tomorrow’s Pro14 inter-pro against Ulster is also sold out. 


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

