This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'

Toulouse are still in the hunt for a quarter-final spot, but their 12-game unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt in Dublin.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 6:30 PM
25 minutes ago 2,421 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4437244

Ryan Bailey reports from the RDS

THE BALANCE OF power isn’t shifting back towards Toulouse just yet, and although the French side remain in a strong position to advance through to the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, their European revival encountered a significant stumbling block here.

Leinster may have been missing as many as eight frontline Ireland internationals for this heavyweight clash, but Leo Cullen’s side completely overmatched Toulouse — in attack, defence and at the set-piece — to record an emphatic Pool 1 victory.

Jerome Kaino after the game There was disappointment for Jerome Kaino and Toulouse in Dublin. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

After negotiating the first four rounds of the pool stages unbeaten, including a round two win over Leinster, this afternoon’s visit to Dublin was always going to be the real litmus test for Toulouse. 

And while the visitors brought plenty of defiance in defence, they were simply unable to deal with Leinster’s unrelenting ball retention and belligerence up front as the hosts bullied them into submission, scoring four tries for a bonus-point win.

Furthermore, Toulouse were guilty of forcing the issue during a frenetic first half as Leinster’s impressive rearguard action nullified the threat of their lethal backline, until the final throes of the contest when Cheslin Kolbe streaked clear for a consolation try. 

The result sees Leinster leapfrog Toulouse into pole position in the pool heading into the final round of fixtures, with the province away at Wasps next weekend, while the French side host Bath at the Stade Ernest Wallon. 

“It was probably one of our most physical games of the season,” flanker Rynhardt Elstadt said post-match. “That was a really good test of character I think out there today.

In the first half, we had some good defence and I thought we did really well. But Leinster are a really phenomenal team. They have really good finishers, they know how to finish, they’re a class finishing team. I just think we lacked a bit of edge tonight.

When asked if he felt Leinster were the team to beat again this year, the South African added: “Definitely, yeah. They’re class like I said, they’re a class team. They’re right up there one of the teams to beat this year, they’re really, really good.”

Toulouse forwards coach, William Servat, agreed.

“Leinster are the first team in Europe,” the former France hooker said.

“Today, they show us with a lot of good players missing, they can exist and they can play very beautiful rugby. What I said to the French journalists is that Leinster teach us a lot today.

“They can get tries, they can walk to the line and in the same situation we pass for a long time and we don’t try. They keep the ball to the end. It’s a lot to learn from them.

“Today they are on top of the European competition and we can just progress and learn from them. Congratulations to them because today they win but it’s normal they win because today they are better than us.”

Cheslin Kolbe runs in to score a try Kolbe scored Toulouse's late try. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Toulouse were forced to get through swathes of defensive sets in the first half as Leinster set a ferocious early tone in front of a sold-out RDS, with Elstadt producing a big shift as he lead the tackle charts with 20. 

But Leinster’s control and physicality eventually wore the visitors down, as their line was breached just before the interval, and then three times after it as the eastern province produced a ruthless third quarter display. 

“You can feel the difference [playing against Leinster],” Elstadt continued. “The way the boys are performing, playing together as a pack. You can see that they just are a level above.

“If you want to test character and you want to meet yourself against any good team, I guess that’s the team to play against. I would say Ireland, for the Six Nations, they’re probably the team to beat too.

James Ryan, there is a big future for the boy. He’s playing really good rugby at this stage and if he keeps on going like that, he’s got a bright future.

Having suffered their first defeat in 13 games, and their first in Europe this season, Toulouse will need to dust themselves down ahead of next weekend’s visit of Bath, as they bid to book their place in the knockout stages.

“We can take a lot of positives out of this match,” Elstadt added. “We’ll prepare some hard yards this week to see if we can beat Bath back home.

“We’re not going to be very negative about this [loss], I can take the positives. We had a good journey up until now. I think we should just stay positive. Just take the next match and prepare well for the next match.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    No 'opera of football' for Klopp but 'massive, massive' win for Liverpool
    No 'opera of football' for Klopp but 'massive, massive' win for Liverpool
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Higgins and Boyle handed first starts of season for Mayo as 4 Corofin players in Galway side
    LEINSTER
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I've enjoyed every moment': Kilkenny teenager agrees new two-year deal with Southampton
    'I've enjoyed every moment': Kilkenny teenager agrees new two-year deal with Southampton
    Shane Long scores first goal in 279 days while Jeff Hendrick nabs two assists
    Salah on target as Liverpool see off Brighton to stay top of the Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie