Leinster without Sexton, Henshaw, Toner and Kearney for Toulouse showdown

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN dealt another major injury blow ahead of Saturday’s pivotal Heineken Champions Cup clash against Toulouse, with confirmation that Rob Kearney misses the game through injury.

Johnny Sexton and Devin Toner have also failed to shake off calf and ankle problems for the Pool 1 showdown at the RDS [KO 1pm, Virgin Media/Channel 4/BT Sport], while Robbie Henshaw remains unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Sidelined: Sexton and Kearney are both out of Toulouse. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kearney, who made his injury comeback against Ulster last week, was expected to start at fullback for the defending European champions, but is another notable absentee from Leo Cullen’s starting XV.

It means there are starts on the wing for Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne, while Jordan Larmour reverts back to the number 15 jersey as Leinster are forced into a backline reshuffle for the visit of pool leaders Toulouse. James Lowe is also suspended.

Rhys Ruddock captains the province in the absence of Sexton for what is effectively a pool decider, as Scott Fardy comes in to replace Toner in the second row alongside James Ryan.

Ross Byrne is handed the out-half reins and will be tasked with running the show for Leinster as he lines up outside scrum-half Luke McGrath for the sold-out lunchtime kick-off in Dublin.

Garry Ringrose returns to the Leinster midfield and partners Rory O’Loughlin, while Conor O’Brien — added to the province’s Champions Cup squad during the week — is in line for a European debut off the bench.

In the pack, the front row sees Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong scrum down with Fardy and Ryan behind in the engine room.

The back row features captain Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan at number eight, with Dan Leavy another absentee from the matchday 23.

Leinster’s bench has a callow look to it with James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter and Ross Molony providing the tight five reinforcements. Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Noel Reid and O’Brien are the other options available to Cullen.

After defeat to Toulouse in round two, Leinster head into Saturday’s game two points behind the French outfit in Pool 1, but know victory would leave qualification for the quarter-finals very much in their hands heading into the final round of action.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Adam Byrne

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Noel Reid

23. Conor O’Brien.

