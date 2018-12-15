This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
19,202 Views 4 Comments
13Mins

TRY! Rory O’Loughlin Leinster 12 Bath 3

11Mins

Joe Schmidt gets a nice round of applause in the Aviva Stadium.

10Mins

10 mins: Leinster 7 Bath 3

And Johnny Sexton adds the extras as Leinster go into the ascendancy. Brilliant response from the home side to regain the lead after concdeding that early penalty.

Conan shows great strength in possession to power through under pressure and get over the try line.

5Mins

5 mins: Leinster 0 Bath 3

A clash of heads sees play stop for a few moments and Charlie Ewels is receiving treatment on the pitch.

5 min: Leinster 0 Bath 3

Good work from Dan Leavy to secure a scrum for Leinster as both sets of players get to grips with the greasy conditions in Dublin.

3Mins

3 mins: Leinster 0 Bath 3

James Wilson kicks through the posts and Bath get the scoreboard rolling after just three minutes.

2Mins

2 min: Leinster 0 Bath 0

Early Bath penalty after Adam Byrne holds onto the ball.

1 min: Leinster 0 Bath 0

And we are underway at the Aviva Stadium!

The teams are getting ready to head out onto the pitch. It’s almost time to get going!

Not long to go now before we get underway!

Looks like rain, Ted:

Fans arrive to Aviva Stadium Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Who is going to win this one?


Poll Results:





Some pre-match reading for you now with a preview piece from The42′s Ryan Bailey:

“While there was certain satisfaction in coming away from Somerset with an away victory, the imperfections of last weekend has rankled with Leinster’s players and management this week, with Tadhg Furlong evening admitting a win felt like a defeat.

“It is, of course, a barometer of their consistent excellence over the last 18 months that a European victory on the road is viewed in this light, but also parsed through the knowledge that a Bath side showing just two changes will arrive in Dublin intent on getting the result they felt their own performance warranted last week.”

Read the full piece here.

And here’s Bath’s starting XV:

15. Ruaridh McConnochie
14. Semesa Rokoduguni
13. Jackson Willison
12. Jamie Roberts
11. Cooper Vuna
10. James Wilson
9. Will Chudley

1. Jacques van Rooyen
2. Tom Dunn
3. Henry Thomas
4. Dave Attwood
5. Charlie Ewels (captain)
6. Tom Ellis
7. Sam Underhill
8. Francois Louw.

Replacements: 

16. Jack Walker
17. Nathan Catt
18. Max Lahiff
19. Elliott Stooke
20. Matt Garvey
21. Kahn Fotuali’i
22. Alex Davies
23. Darren Atkins. 

Here’s how Leinster are named to start:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Dan Leavy
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan. 

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Noel Reid. 

Hello and welcome along to The42‘s live coverage of this crunch Heineken Champions Cup tie between Leinster and Bath.

Sinéad Farrell here and I’ll be bringing you through the minute-by-minute coverage as the defending champions Leinster prepare to host Bath at the Aviva Stadium after coming away with a victory from the Rec last weekend.

And despite the horrible weather brought by Storm Deirdre, the 5.30pm kick-off is still going ahead as it stands.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next moments as well as any late changes before the game gets underway.

As always, if you want to get involved in the coverage send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell or post a comment below.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

