This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

3,175 Views 1 Comment
Share

How do see this one going this evening? 


Poll Results:





We understand that both teams will line out as named, so now it’s just a case of waiting for kick-off in about 45 minutes.

Take note if you were planning on driving to the game at the RDS.

Some pre-match reading for you now.

The42′s Ryan Bailey writes that the most fascinating component to this fixture is the reunion of no fewer than seven members of the Ireland squad that got to the World U20 Championship final two summers ago, although two of the highest-profile graduates from that side — Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan — are not involved for their respective provinces. 

You can read more here.

And here is how Ulster have been named to start as Rob Lyttle is set to make a return from injury.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry
14. Rob Lyttle
13. Darren Cave
12. James Hume
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. Dave Shanahan

1. Kyle McCall
2. Adam McBurney
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Matthew Dalton
5. Alan O’Connor (captain)
6. Greg Jones
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Caleb Montgomery
20. Clive Ross
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Bruce Houston
23. Peter Nelson

Leo Cullen has reshuffled his deck ahead of the final two rounds of European action. Here’s how Leinster are named to line out: 

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney (captain)
14. Adam Byrne
13. Conor O’Brien
12. Noel Reid
11. Barry Daly
10. Ciaran Frawley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath
2. Sean Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Mick Kearney
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Oisin Dowling
20. Caelan Doris
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien.

Hello and welcome along to The42‘s live coverage of this inter-pro derby between Leinster and Ulster.

Sinéad Farrell will be taking you through the live action right throughout the 80 minutes as the reigning champions host Dan McFarland’s side at the RDS.

As always, we want you to get involved in the coverage so simply post a comment below or send a Tweet to @Shin_Farrell.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the 5.15 kick-off so do stay with us.

Enjoy the game!

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne preview the weekend’s action:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp
    Maradona reassures fans after health scare
    LEINSTER
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    'Players need to be aware of the sanctions': Leinster not appealing Lowe ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie