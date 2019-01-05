We have another intriguing inter-pro tie to look forward to at the RDS. Follow all the live coverage here.
Liveblog
We understand that both teams will line out as named, so now it’s just a case of waiting for kick-off in about 45 minutes.
Take note if you were planning on driving to the game at the RDS.
Some pre-match reading for you now.
The42′s Ryan Bailey writes that the most fascinating component to this fixture is the reunion of no fewer than seven members of the Ireland squad that got to the World U20 Championship final two summers ago, although two of the highest-profile graduates from that side — Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan — are not involved for their respective provinces.
And here is how Ulster have been named to start as Rob Lyttle is set to make a return from injury.
Ulster:
15. Michael Lowry
14. Rob Lyttle
13. Darren Cave
12. James Hume
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. Dave Shanahan
1. Kyle McCall
2. Adam McBurney
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Matthew Dalton
5. Alan O’Connor (captain)
6. Greg Jones
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Caleb Montgomery
20. Clive Ross
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Bruce Houston
23. Peter Nelson
Leo Cullen has reshuffled his deck ahead of the final two rounds of European action. Here’s how Leinster are named to line out:
Leinster:
15. Rob Kearney (captain)
14. Adam Byrne
13. Conor O’Brien
12. Noel Reid
11. Barry Daly
10. Ciaran Frawley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Jack McGrath
2. Sean Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Mick Kearney
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Oisin Dowling
20. Caelan Doris
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien.
Hello and welcome along to The42‘s live coverage of this inter-pro derby between Leinster and Ulster.
Sinéad Farrell will be taking you through the live action right throughout the 80 minutes as the reigning champions host Dan McFarland’s side at the RDS.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the 5.15 kick-off so do stay with us.
Enjoy the game!
