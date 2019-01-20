This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cullen's Leinster look towards 'tricky' Ulster side with many familiar faces

The Leinster head coach was pleased with a ‘controlled’ performance from his team in Coventry.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 6:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,057 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4449925

Murray Kinsella reports from the Ricoh Arena

LEINSTER WILL GO in as firm favourites at the Aviva Stadium at the end of March, of that there is no doubt, but Ulster will enjoy the challenge of trying to knock the top dogs of Irish rugby off their perch.

Leo Cullen’s side, having topped Pool 1 of the Heineken Champions Cup, will welcome the Ulstermen to the Aviva Stadium on the weekend of 29/30/31 March – EPCR will confirm exact dates at the end of next week – and a full house will be expected.

Cian Healy celebrates winning Leinster's Cian Healy thanks the province's fans after their win over Wasps. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Progress for Munster into the knock-out stages – they will travel to Edinburgh – means plenty of interest for Irish rugby in the Heineken Cup that weekend, but the inter-provincial quarter-final is a particularly exciting prospect.

Ulster will have nothing to lose, having already exceeded expectations by emerging from their pool with five wins in six games, losing only to Racing 92 away.

With head coach Dan McFarland having made an impressive impact since his arrival at the start of the season, the northern province will relish having a shot at the reigning champions, even if their record in Dublin is very poor.

For openside flanker Jordi Murphy, it means a return to face the province he helped to European glory last season, starting the final against Racing at number eight.

And with a host of other ex-Leinster players such as John Cooney, Marty Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Alan O’Connor, Dave Shanahan and Nick Timoney in the Ulster ranks, there will be an even stronger sense of familiarity than is always the case in inter-pro ties.

“They’ve looked good, defensively they’ve looked strong,” said Cullen of Ulster after his side had beaten Wasps in Coventry.

“Obviously, it was hard for us to get a gauge on them from our [Pro14] game against them in the RDS a couple of weeks ago because they sent down a very young team.

“They’re progressing well and I thought they looked particularly strong in the two back-to-back games against Scarlets, which we looked at quite a bit in the lead-in to our game.

John Cooney celebrates at the final whistle Ulster and John Cooney will relish a shot at Leinster. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“They’re making steady improvement with a lot of players we know pretty well, which makes it tricky. It always makes it tricky when players know us well, know what we try to do.

“We need to make sure we have a proper plan for that, but it’s a long way down the track now. We’ll look forward to it.”

Leinster confirmed their home quarter-final by scoring fives tries against Wasps in a 37-19 victory at the Ricoh Arena.

Cullen was pleased with a “controlled” performance from Leinster, highlighting the effort from halfbacks Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne, as well as the influence of the returning Devin Toner at set-piece time.

“We played the game in the right areas. Between Jamison and Ross, they managed the game well,” said Cullen.

“Jamison with some of his kicks and Adam [Byrne], in particular, regathering as well. It meant we were playing in the right areas of the field and we were able to build some pressure and eventually turn some of that pressure into points.

“It’s a reasonably simple formula, but I thought the guys stayed patient with the plan, which was good. We took some of the chances when they came along, some of the forwards delivered some decent set-piece platform with Dev coming back in there. I thought he controlled things well.

“Just applying enough pressure, making it difficult for Wasps to get out of their end. To have that 20-point lead at half-time was very, very pleasing.

“We just need to look forward now, which is a quarter-final against Ulster, a team that we know well. A lot of the players that we know well, they know us well, so we need to prepare accordingly for that now.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    Palace win a 'massive relief' for Liverpool boss Klopp
    LIVERPOOL
    Man City ease past Huddersfield to close the gap on Liverpool
    Man City ease past Huddersfield to close the gap on Liverpool
    The Ireland and Liverpool star unwilling to settle for second best
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Tottenham snatch last-gasp victory after Harry Kane's replacement scores own goal
    Tottenham snatch last-gasp victory after Harry Kane's replacement scores own goal
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Cardiff make €17 million Nantes striker their club-record signing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie