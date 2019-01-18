This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Henshaw, Toner and McGrath return to Leinster team for Wasps challenge

Sean O’Brien, meanwhile, makes the bench.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 18 Jan 2019, 12:12 PM
31 minutes ago 1,917 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4446960
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JACK MCGRATH, DEVIN Toner and Robbie Henshaw all return to the Leinster team to face Wasps in the concluding round of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages this weekend. 

Toner and Henshaw both missed last weekend’s win over Toulouse through injury, with McGrath learning of Leinster’s strength in depth in being left out of the matchday squad entirely. 

Henshaw returns from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule, having been expected to miss the opening of the Six Nations. He replaces Rory O’Loughlin, with Toner coming into the team in place of Scott Fardy, who drops to the bench. 

Cian Healy is also relegated to the bench to allow for the return of McGrath. In further good news for Leinster and Ireland, Sean O’Brien is fit for a place among the replacements.

Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney, however, remain absent. 

Leinster must win to make sure they nudge into the knockout stages, while the addition of five-try bonus point will guarantee them a home quarter-final. 

The Leinster team in full: 

Jordan Larmour; Adam Byrne; Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw; Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Jamison-Gibson Park; Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (captain), Josh Van Der Flier, Jack Conan 

Replacements:  James Tracy, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Sean O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullivan, Noel Reid, Rory O’Loughlin

Kick off at the Ricoh Arena is on Sunday at 3.15pm. 

