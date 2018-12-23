This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's only really when the game looks dead that we really clicked into gear'

Leo Cullen admitted Connacht were the ‘far better’ team in last night’s inter-pro, but his team put it together when it counted most.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 7:15 AM
46 minutes ago 587 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4412324
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the RDS

THERE WAS PLENTY of wreckage to sift through, but ample reason for Leo Cullen to smile.

Connacht created all manner of havoc in the Leinster defence during last night’s high-octane inter-pro, carving them open on four occasions in the RDS.

Hugo Keenan (collarbone) was forced off injured, the blue pack couldn’t lay a consistent platform and clinical Connacht attacks kept punching holes to bring the Westerners out to a 12-29 lead.

They very nearly escaped with a famous win and all five points, but their hosts wrestled back control of the party, showing champion pedigree to pare a 17-point deficit away in the space of 12 frenetic minutes.

“We played in fits and starts,” said Cullen, likely thinking to the promise shown in creating Conor O’Brien’s try, or the forward-led score for Mick Kearney early in the second half. Few watching on expected there would be a 20-minute wait for Leinster to threaten the try-line again.

“It’s only really when the game looks dead that we really clicked into gear and showed a bit more attacking intent and have more intensity to our actions on the field. We looked good in the last 15 minutes.

“Full credit to the players for turning it around, but the previous 60 minutes was not quite at a standard we would like.”

Though it was Connacht who were forced into a late back-line reshuffle, Leinster’s young back-line struggled to get to grips with the venom in the visitors’ attack led by the excellent Jack Carty with several impressive athletic feats from Darragh Leader aiding the cause.

“We were a little inaccurate, which gives them opportunities and we didn’t put enough pressure on them. Certainly not sustained pressure. ”

A general view of the final score Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

When the sustained pressure did eventually come, it was well worth the wait for Leinster fans and neutrals in the ground. The confidence of owning so much silverware appeared to shine through as Stuart Lancaster’s attack held its width and was able to plough through or cut loose to get around their opponents. In the final 12 minutes, they did both.

Sean Cronin’s try proved the catalyst. A sensational attack marked with slick, quick passing brought Dan Leavy barging into the corner bring the game back onto the line with eight minutes to go.

And having almost looked resigned to defeat at one point in the second half, the reigning Pro14 and European champions roared towards the finish line with nerveless assurance, racking up 42 phases before Andrew Porter forced his way over for the winner.

“We looked a bit disjointed in the first half. Connacht are a very good attacking team and they pulled us apart quite easily at times,” said Cullen, adding:

“Full credit to Connacht, they were the far better of the two teams. In the first half they looked a much stronger team.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Mandzukic adds to Roma's struggles as Juve restore eight-point lead
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    'He's definitely the man' - Scholes backs Pochettino for Man Utd job
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie