Friends reunited but Leo Cullen wary of Girvan Dempsey influence for Bath

The champions are facing into a crunch double-header.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Dec 2018, 9:21 AM
42 minutes ago 870 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4372378
Leo Cullen: has tough selection decisions to make.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

LEO CULLEN IS wary of Bath’s inside man as Leinster switch their focus to wrestling back control of their Heineken Champions Cup pool next weekend.

The European and PRO14 champions gave themselves the perfect preparation for the crunch double-header with a nine-try thumping of the Dragons on Saturday night.

The victory sent them 15 points clear of the Scarlets in the domestic conference, but the province are still playing catch-up to Toulouse in Pool One.

Cullen will welcome back his frontline stars for the trip to the Rec on Saturday after the kids came good once again at Rodney Parade.

Bath will be relying heavily on the knowledge of former Leinster star and coach Girvan Dempsey, who was brought in to reinvigorate their attack at the start of the season. And Cullen is expecting his tactics to be picked apart by his old teammate ahead of their Rec reunion.

“We will watch Bath’s game against Sale very closely, and they have a coach in Girvan Dempsey who knows us very well which is always dangerous,” said Cullen.

“Girvan has worked very closely with us over a number of years and I’m sure he’ll have built himself up for this game.

“He’s so meticulous in his preparation, he’s been amazing in developing some of the younger guys you see out there today and the work he’s put in through the academy has been brilliant.

“We’ll keep a keen eye on them tomorrow and see how they’re playing. We’ve definitely seen some familiar traits in their playing style so it should be a great match.”

Johnny Sexton and Co were not needed for the trip to South Wales as Leo Cullen’s second-string stood up and showed their ruthless streak in a bonus-point 59-10 triumph.

Ross Byrne orchestrated the victory to stake his claim for a place in the starting XV for the Champions Cup clash with Bath with a near faultless performance as he set up two scores for Dave Kearney and one for full-back Hugo Keenan.

Scott Penny and Scott Fardy made sure Leinster went in at half-time with a comfortable 16-point advantage before Kearney wrapped up the bonus-point three minutes into the second-half.

Caelen Doris, Hugo Keenan, Bryan Byrne and Jimmy O’Brien completed the win with a late double to make it six wins in-a-row against the Welsh region.

The performances of out-half Byrne and centre Conor O’Brien came to the fore during the rout at Rodney Parade. And Cullen admits his job may not be as simple as just throwing his Ireland stars back into the starting XV.

“We’ll have a lot back at the game and dig in on how some of the individuals performed,” added Cullen. “There will be some tough decisions to be made but that’s what we wanted. We want the young guys to challenge the more established guard, and they were excellent this weekend.

“The trip to South Africa was really good for this group. We went away, spent a lot of time with each other and we brought in a few young guys for some time away and they learned and understood what we’re trying to do as a group.”

