This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kearney sits out with 'knock', as Cullen strives for cohesion in selection

The fullback picked up a knock at the Rec last week and misses Saturday’s round four encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 14 Dec 2018, 2:32 PM
36 minutes ago 909 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4396229

ROB KEARNEY’S INJURY FRUSTRATION continues, after the Leinster fullback was ruled out of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against Bath [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport] with an unspecified knock. 

Kearney, having endured a stop-start first half of the season with quad and shoulder injuries, sustained the ‘knock’ in last Saturday’s round three win at the Rec and failed to come through the training week.

Rob Kearney Kearney misses tomorrow's game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen didn’t elaborate on the nature of Kearney’s injury at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference, other than the 32-year-old is ‘touch and go’ for next week’s Pro14 inter-pro against Connacht.

In Kearney’s absence, Jordan Larmour switches to fullback with Adam Byrne coming into the starting XV as one of three changes in personnel from last week, as Jack Conan and Rory O’Loughlin are also promoted from the bench.

Johnny Sexton was able to shake off a calf problem to start and captain Leinster against the Premiership outfit, while both Josh van der Flier and Tadhg Furlong are fully fit and ready to go despite sitting out this morning’s captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium.

“It’s something we often do, just try and manage players’ load throughout the course of the week depending on how much they’ve done as well,” Cullen said. “Those guys are fine.” 

Bath’s dominance at the breakdown last week has forced Cullen into a rejig in the Leinster back row, with Conan restored at number eight and Dan Leavy named at blindside. Rhys Ruddock drops out. 

In midfield, O’Loughlin will partner Garry Ringrose — who is set to win his 50th Leinster appearance — with Noel Reid dropping down to the bench, while Byrne comes onto the right wing for his first European start since last October.

“We discussed about potentially bringing other guys in as well to freshen things up but it’s trying to get the balance,” the Leinster head coach explained.

“We’re different to a lot of other teams as we have a challenge trying to build a bit of cohesion at various different stages. For the most part, we’ve kept it pretty similar and I think that will hopefully we’ll be able to build on some of the good things that we produced last week. But there were plenty of parts of the performance that probably frustrated us a little bit. 

“Overall, we try to have a bit more cohesion in selection. There are lots of moving parts so it can be a tricky challenge for us at this time of year. We were pleased to get a win at Bath, that was the most important thing, and for us now we try to really drill into the performance part and how we can improve as a group.

“We’ve seen over the years, the back-to-back games, just because you win away doesn’t automatically guarantee any success the following week. We’ve had to work hard as a group this week to ensure we’re better.”

Leo Cullen Cullen during today's captain's run. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With over 43,000 tickets pre-sold, Leinster will look to continue their strong record at the Aviva, having won their last 10 games at the national stadium, while they are also unbeaten at home in the Champions Cup since Toulon in December 2015. 

The weather forecast, however, may force the province into changing their plan of attack, with heavy rain scheduled to hit the capital for much of Saturday. They key for Cullen is how his team adapt and get the job done whatever the conditions.

“We’ll see what the conditions throw up, as there is due to be a lot of rain again tomorrow,” he added.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be able to adapt on the day and that’s going to be important for us. We have to understand we have a plan on how we want to go out and play against Bath.  

“Hopefully, the week together will be good for us as the last five or six weeks have been a little bit disjointed. It’s a great challenge for us. The Girvan [Dempsey] factor knowing the group well, so there are lots of things we need to overcome and be aware of.

“Bath are a team that are very well resourced and very ambitious, and an owner that is looking to be successful. They’re fighting for their last chance in the tournament, so it’s going to be an unbelievably tough challenge.” 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'We gifted the game' â AC Milan boss Gattuso 'furious' after Europa League exit
    'We gifted the game' – AC Milan boss Gattuso 'furious' after Europa League exit
    Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths
    Chelsea condemns alleged anti-Semitic chanting from fans
    LIVERPOOL
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Kearney sits out with 'knock', as Cullen strives for cohesion in selection
    Kearney sits out with 'knock', as Cullen strives for cohesion in selection
    Byrne and Conan come into Leinster side to face Bath
    'It means a huge amount to us': Ringrose ready for another big Aviva night

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie