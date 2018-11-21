This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We'll see how it all filters out': Cullen hopes Leinster can keep hold of Lancaster

The Englishman has been touted as a potential replacement for Joe Schmidt should he leave the Ireland job.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,128 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4351173

JOE SCHMIDT’S SOON-TO-BE-ANNOUNCED decision on whether he will extend his tenure as Ireland head coach beyond next year’s World Cup may have potential knock-on effects for Leinster. 

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne recently said the province’s senior coach, Stuart Lancaster, along with current Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell, were ‘more than capable of stepping up’ should Schmidt, who took over in 2013, depart the role. 

Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster Lancaster has had a huge impact at Leinster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Farrell was quick to brush aside any suggestion he and Lancaster will succeed Schmidt last week, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is also understandably keen to retain Lancaster’s services.

The Englishman has had a seismic impact at the province since his arrival two seasons ago, playing an integral role in Leinster’s double-winning campaign in 2017/18 as part of Cullen’s coaching team.

The former England boss renewed terms with Leinster in May 2017 and has consistently reaffirmed his commitment to the province when linked with other head coach positions — but a return to international rugby may prove too hard to turn down should the IRFU come calling.

“Yeah, definitely, Stuart has made an unbelievable impact,” Cullen said, when asked how much he would like to keep Lancaster.

“It even goes to some of the players that played at the weekend [against the All Blacks], someone like Josh (van der Flier), James Ryan, Garry (Ringrose), even Johnny (Sexton).

“The way the provinces are training now, Stuart certainly has an impact in the way we train with the physical conditioning of all the players.

It is one of those ones. You don’t know the answer to a lot of things, what’s going to happen. Maybe Joe stays on.

Cullen added that should Lancaster depart his current role, Leinster have the structures in place to ensure the programme doesn’t rely on one individual.

“We will see how that all filters out. They are decisions for another day,” he continued.

“For us, we are always making sure the organisation doesn’t rely on any one person. That’s not the way any organisation should be set-up because then it is always going to be vulnerable.

“We’re investing in all the coaches, and investing in the young players.”

Having guided Leinster back to the summit of European rugby, achieving a first-ever double last term, Cullen’s stock as a head coach has soared since he was thrown in at the deep end upon replacing Matt O’Conor in 2015.

But he insisted becoming Ireland head coach is not something on his radar at this early stage of his coaching career.

“I am very young in my coaching development,” the former second row said. “I have a lot to learn.

“It’s not really something that’s on my radar. We are very engrossed in what we’re doing [with Leinster]. There is a very good chance the Ireland coaching ticket may stay the same.”

Would you like to stay at Leinster for all your career, then? A Leinster lifer?

“What’s a lifer?” he laughed, before joking: “I might get fired next week. I won’t be able to get a job anywhere else.”  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks
    Towell 'a little bit closer' to Ireland cap after being named in back-to-back provisional squads
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    The best and worst-case scenarios for Ireland in the Euro 2020 draw
    The best and worst-case scenarios for Ireland in the Euro 2020 draw
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    397 minutes of football without a goal: Why can't O'Neill's Ireland seem to score anymore?
    DENMARK
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie