Leona Maguire still in the hunt for European Tour Card after another strong round in Morocco

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE is still in contention for a Ladies European Tour (LET) card as she sits five shots off the lead after the third round at qualifying school in Morocco.

The Cavan golfer carded a two-under 70 to leave her on eight-under overall and in a four-way tie for fourth place at the Lalla Aicha Tour School.

This keeps her well on course to secure a European Tour card ahead of Thursday’s fourth round.

The field will then be cut from 115 players to the 60 who will progress to the final round which will be played at Amelkis Golf Club.

The final positions there will determine playing categories for the 2019 Ladies European Tour with the top five earning Category 5c membership of the European tour.

That will give them a ticket to most of the main tour events in 2019 and as it stands, Maguire is still in the hunt to reach that target.

The 24-year-old is joined in fourth place on the leaderboard by India’s Astha Madan, and England duo Dulcie Sverdloff and Sian Evans.

England’s Bronte Law currently leads on 13-under and holds a one-shot lead ahead of Sweden’s Linnea Strom.

Maguire has performed well throughout the opening rounds of this tournament, opening with a four-under 68 before.

She followed that up by carding a 70 in round two and maintained her strong progress in the third round on Tuesday.

