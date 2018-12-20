Maguire secures full European Tour card for 2019 after playoff victory in Morocco

Leona Maguire showed nerves of steel to edge out the playoff and clinch a top-five finish.

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE has secured a full Ladies European Tour (LET) card for 2019 after holding her nerve to win a playoff and finish in fifth place at qualifying school in Morocco.

The top-five players at the tournament are granted Category 5c status for next season, which gives them entry into the majority of tournaments on next season’s LET circuit.

Maguire clinched fifth place on the leaderboard after a birdie putt from 15 feet at the extra hole saw her edge out Sweden’s Sarah Nilsson in the playoff.

The 24-year-old from Cavan went into the final round in a tie for sixth place and hit five birdies to card a five-under 67 to leave her on 13-under for the tournament.

Nelson however, birdied on the 18th and forced a playoff where Maguire ultimately prevailed at the Amelkis Golf Club in Marrakesh.

England’s Bronte Law finished one shot ahead of Linnea Strom of Sweden at the top of the leaderboard while Esther Henselei (Germany) and England’s Sian Evans finished third and fourth respectively to secure full playing rights for next year along with Maguire.

Speaking to Irishgolfdesk.com after her playoff victory, a delighted Maguire said:

“To come as close as I did at LPGA Q-School, it you’d have been a little tough to swallow if I came that close again at this one.

“I played some really great golf today, probably some of the best I’ve played this week.”

