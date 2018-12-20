This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maguire secures full European Tour card for 2019 after playoff victory in Morocco

The 24-year-old from Cavan defeated her Sweden opponent to clinch a top-five finish at qualifying school.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,264 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4408256
Leona Maguire showed nerves of steel to edge out the playoff and clinch a top-five finish.
Image: Nick Potts
Leona Maguire showed nerves of steel to edge out the playoff and clinch a top-five finish.
Leona Maguire showed nerves of steel to edge out the playoff and clinch a top-five finish.
Image: Nick Potts

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE has secured a full Ladies European Tour (LET) card for 2019 after holding her nerve to win a playoff and finish in fifth place at qualifying school in Morocco. 

The top-five players at the tournament are granted Category 5c status for next season, which gives them entry into the majority of tournaments on next season’s LET circuit.

Maguire clinched fifth place on the leaderboard after a birdie putt from 15 feet at the extra hole saw her edge out Sweden’s Sarah Nilsson in the playoff.

The 24-year-old from Cavan went into the final round in a tie for sixth place and hit five birdies to card a five-under 67 to leave her on 13-under for the tournament.

Nelson however, birdied on the 18th and forced a playoff where Maguire ultimately prevailed at the Amelkis Golf Club in Marrakesh.

England’s Bronte Law finished one shot ahead of Linnea Strom of Sweden at the top of the leaderboard while Esther Henselei (Germany) and England’s Sian Evans finished third and fourth respectively to secure full playing rights for next year along with Maguire.

Speaking to Irishgolfdesk.com after her playoff victory, a delighted Maguire said:

“To come as close as I did at LPGA Q-School, it you’d have been a little tough to swallow if I came that close again at this one.

“I played some really great golf today, probably some of the best I’ve played this week.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    MUNSTER
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad
    Emery refuses to guarantee Ozil's Arsenal future after Spurs reverse

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie