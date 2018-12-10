Leona Maguire takes big step towards Ladies European Tour card while twin sister Lisa falls short

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS taken a big step towards securing a full Ladies European Tour card for next season following an impressive performance at pre-qualifying in Morocco.

Her runner-up finish sees her advance to the final stage of qualifying for the Ladies European Tour as she posted a final round 67 for a total of 271, six shots behind winner Linnea Strom of Sweden.

It looked as though the Cavan twin sisters would advance to the next stage together, but it was not to be as Lisa narrowly missed out after she hit three bogeys leave her on 73, two shots outside the qualifying mark.

Leona will now prepare for the LET final qualifying school event which starts next week, having already secured a card for next season’s Symetra Tour, the second tier US tour.

