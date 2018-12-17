This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All positive as Leona Maguire stays well on course for European Tour card in Morocco

After carding 68 and 70 in the opening two rounds, the Cavan golfer’s bid is going to plan.

By Emma Duffy Monday 17 Dec 2018, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 729 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4400674

Leona Maguire Leona Maguire (file pic). Source: James Crombie/INPHO

CAVAN GOLFER LEONA Maguire’s bid for a Ladies European Tour (LET) card at qualifying school in Morocco has been all positive after two rounds, as she sits in joint fifth after carding a 70 on day two.

The 24-year-old is well on course at the Lalla Aicha Tour School, opening with a four-under 68 before another good day today as she finds herself six-under on the leaderboard.

Maguire finished with three birdies and a lone bogey in her second round 70 to finish up just two shots off the pace, the lead shared by Sweden’s Linnea Strom — who has already earned a full LPGA Tour card for 2019 — England’s Sian Evans and Belgium’s Leslie Cloots.

Alongside Maguire in fifth is French duo Manon Gidali and Emma Grechi, and English pair Lauren Horsford and Dulcie Sverdloff.

leona Source: Ladies European Tour.

After impressing, and advancing, at last week’s pre-qualifying tournament, the former amateur world number one finished runner-up and has secured a card for next season’s Symetra Tour, the second tier US Tour.

Having turned pro in May. Maguire is on the hunt for a coveted LET card though.

With momentum on her side and two successful days under her belt, she’ll be in good spirits as the 115 players continue to battle it out over five rounds at the same two courses as last week.

The leading five players at the 90-hole tournament will earn category 5c membership of the LET — meaning entry to the vast majority of events on the Tour schedule.

Sixth to 25th will then earn category 8 membership for 2019, meaning entry to a sizeable number of tournaments.

