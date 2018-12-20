Ireland's Maguire eyeing top-five finish in Morocco to clinch top European Tour card

CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE is still on course for a top-five finish at the Ladies European Tour Final Qualifying in Morocco, as she sits in a tie for sixth place ahead of Thursday’s final round.

The top five finishers will earn a Category 5c card membership of the 2019 European tour, which grants them access to most of the main tour events and Maguire is just one shot off fifth place.

The 24-year-old carded an even-par 72 in the fourth round leaving in her in joint sixth place, and on eight-under for the tournament alongside Manon Gidali of France.

Bronte Law of England is still leading the field as she sits on 21-under par at the top of the leaderboard, two shots clear of Sweden’s Linnea Strom heading into the final round at the Amelkis Golf Club.

Chilly morning here in Morocco. The @LATSchool Final stage final day gets underway at 09:00🏌🏼‍♀️🇲🇦#LETTourSchool pic.twitter.com/0U777d9CSm — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) December 20, 2018

The leading pair have opened up a considerable gap on the others however, with England’s Sian Evans further back in third place on 11-under.

There are plenty of contenders for a top-five finish in Morocco as the final round beckons, and Maguire will face a lot of competition to reach fifth place.

Should she fail to break into that bracket, there are also lower category cards on offer for those who finish between 6th and 25th on the leaderboard.

Follow the live leaderboard here

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: