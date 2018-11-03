Limerick legend: Three-time All-Star hurler Leonard Enright dies aged 65

LIMERICK GAA IS today mourning the loss of one of its most decorated players.

Leonard Enright, who hurled for the county from 1971 to ’88, passed away last night at the age of 65.

The full-back from Patrickswell had been inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame in August, an achievement which was marked at last night’s All-Star awards ceremony in Dublin.

Enright won two Munster senior hurling titles and three National Leagues with Limerick. He also picked up three All-Star awards during a four-season stretch (1980, ’81 and ’83).

Widely regarded as one of the finest backs of his generation, he was also a member of the Limerick panel when they defeated Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final of 1973.

“All involved with Limerick GAA are saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Leonard Enright,” reads a statement issued by Limerick GAA this morning.

“One of the finest full-backs to grace the Limerick jersey. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Enright family at this sad time.”

The great Leonard Enright is inducted into the Hall of fame #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/X0zdeeHGy7 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) November 2, 2018

On the back of Limerick’s All-Ireland triumph in August, which ended a 45-year wait, Enright’s fellow Patrickswell man Cian Lynch was named Hurler of the Year last night.

“For me to have the opportunity to stand up here, it goes back to the small things, back to the family,” Lynch said. “Leonard Enright went into the Hall of Fame. Heroes like him, legends like him, it’s what makes it extra special.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: