Joseph O'Brien's Le Richebourg wins feature race on opening day at Leopardstown

TRAINER JOSEPH O’BRIEN celebrated a one-two in the feature race on the first day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival with Le Richebourg triumphing ahead of Us And Them this afternoon.

Mark Walsh and Joseph O'Brien celebrate after Le Richebourg's win. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Jockey Mark Walsh was on board as Le Richebourg took the Racing Post Novice Chase at 3/1 with Us And Them a 16/1 shot in second for Shane Shortall.

There was disappointment for the Gordon Elliott-trained Mengli Khan as Davy Russell rode the favourite into fourth place with Voix du Reve, the other market leader, finishing third for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Le Richebourg went clear from the second last to win by four and a half lengths.

Le Richebourg does the business ahead of stablemate Us And Them to give Joseph O'Brien a one-two in the feature Racing Post Novice Chase at #Leopardstown #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/ExVLIxled1 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 26, 2018

Earlier Rocky Blue took the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, powering on after joint favourite Coeur Sublime took a dramatic fall at the last when set to challenge strongly with Bryan Cooper on board.

For Tom and David Mullins, the 14/1 shot Rocky Blue went on to win ahead of Chief Justice and Got Trumped with joint favourite La Sorelita back in fourth.

Rocky Blue wins the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle after a dramatic fall at the last from Coeur Sublime #Leopardstown #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/0dHWUhgyl8 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 26, 2018

David Mullins claimed the victory on board Rocky Blue. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Leopardstown Day 1 Results

12.10pm – Tote Pays Dividends Maiden Hurdle

1. Klassical Dream 5/2

2. Entoucas 6/1

3. Dancing On My Own 4/1

12.40pm – Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle

1. City Island 15/8 (fav)

2. Dallas Des Pictons 10/1

3. Raya Time 10/3

1.10pm – Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle

1. Rocky Blue 14/1

2. Chief Justice 4/1

3. Get Trumped 14/1

1.45pm – Sky Sports Racing Novice Handicap Hurdle

1. Try Again 8/1

2. Share The Honour 9/2

3. The Holy One 10/1

2.20pm – Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Steeplechase

1. Le Richebourg 3/1

2. Us And Them 16/1

3. Voix De Reve 9/4

2.55pm – ‘Bet Through The Racing Post App’ Handicap Steeplechase

1. Tisamystery 6/1

2. Cubomania 5/1

3. Grand Partner 7/2 (fav)

3.30pm – Tote Supporting Irish Racing Flat Race

1.

2.

3.

