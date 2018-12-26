This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joseph O'Brien's Le Richebourg wins feature race on opening day at Leopardstown

The 2018 Christmas festival began today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 3:21 PM
16 minutes ago 287 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4413994

TRAINER JOSEPH O’BRIEN celebrated a one-two in the feature race on the first day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival with Le Richebourg triumphing ahead of Us And Them this afternoon.

Mark Walsh and Joseph O'Brien celebrate winning the race with Le Richebourg Mark Walsh and Joseph O'Brien celebrate after Le Richebourg's win. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Jockey Mark Walsh was on board as Le Richebourg took the Racing Post Novice Chase at 3/1 with Us And Them a 16/1 shot in second for Shane Shortall.

There was disappointment for the Gordon Elliott-trained Mengli Khan as Davy Russell rode the favourite into fourth place with Voix du Reve, the other market leader, finishing third for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Le Richebourg went clear from the second last to win by four and a half lengths.

Earlier Rocky Blue took the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, powering on after joint favourite Coeur Sublime took a dramatic fall at the last when set to challenge strongly with Bryan Cooper on board.

For Tom and David Mullins, the 14/1 shot Rocky Blue went on to win ahead of Chief Justice and Got Trumped with joint favourite La Sorelita back in fourth.

David Mullins onboard Rocky Blue comes home to win David Mullins claimed the victory on board Rocky Blue. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Leopardstown Day 1 Results

12.10pm – Tote Pays Dividends Maiden Hurdle

1. Klassical Dream 5/2
2. Entoucas 6/1
3. Dancing On My Own 4/1

12.40pm – Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle

1. City Island 15/8 (fav)
2. Dallas Des Pictons 10/1
3. Raya Time 10/3

1.10pm – Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle

1. Rocky Blue 14/1
2. Chief Justice 4/1
3. Get Trumped 14/1

1.45pm – Sky Sports Racing Novice Handicap Hurdle

1. Try Again 8/1
2. Share The Honour 9/2
3. The Holy One 10/1

2.20pm – Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Steeplechase

1. Le Richebourg 3/1
2. Us And Them 16/1
3. Voix De Reve 9/4

2.55pm – ‘Bet Through The Racing Post App’ Handicap Steeplechase

1. Tisamystery 6/1
2. Cubomania 5/1
3. Grand Partner 7/2 (fav)

3.30pm – Tote Supporting Irish Racing Flat Race

1.
2.
3.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    From Croke Park to the trenches: the forgotten GAA heroes of World War I
    From Croke Park to the trenches: the forgotten GAA heroes of World War I
    France World Cup star denies signing for Bayern Munich
    Zidane's the best choice for Manchester United, says former Red Devils striker
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    LIVE: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    Roberto Martinez baffled by Romelu Lukaku criticism
    I don't want the press officer to be upset again – Pochettino dodges Man United talk
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League
    18-year-old comes on to score first home Premier League goal, but Fulham suffer late heartbreak
    Dunphy to hurling's meaning: some of our favourite sportswriting of 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie