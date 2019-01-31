Leopardstown on course to beat the weather as cards in Britain continue to fall

LEOPARDSTOWN IS LIKELY to beat the cold weather and stage this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival, with bookmakers offering 1-33 that day one of the meeting on Saturday goes ahead.

However, officials have announced the running order will be amended on Saturday in a bid to beat the cold weather, which has played havoc with the schedule in Britain this week.

A statement released by Leopardstown’s operations manager David Attwood on Thursday said: “The track is currently frost free and has been raceable all week. However, in view of the likelihood of frost on Friday night, we have decided to amend the order of running for Saturday with the hurdles and bumper taking place earlier on the card.

“We will issue a further going report tomorrow morning and there will be a review of the track early on Saturday morning.”

The going at Leopardstown remains good to yielding on the hurdles course and good on the chase track. Rain and sleet is due to clear on Thursday evening with temperatures remaining cold and frosty at night.

- For more visit the Racing Post

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.