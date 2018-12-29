Sharjah and Willie Mullins claim Ryanair Hurdle glory while Delta Work delivers for Gordon Elliott

SHARJAH CAME THROUGH as a comfortable winner for Willie Mullins in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Ridden by Patrick Mullins, Sharjah pulled away from the field after the final fence and beat second-placed Supasundae by three and three-quarter lengths.

Samcro was the 6-4 favourite for this race and was in a strong position coming down the home straight.

But Sharjah injected the pace at the right time to race clear while Melon edged out Samcro for fourth place and Tombstone came home in third.

Samcro disappoints as Sharjah finishes strong to claim the Grade One Ryanair Hurdle for trainer Willie Mullins #Leopardstown pic.twitter.com/fxzV4kxbBb — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Delta Work made it three from three over fences to deliver the Neville Hotels Novice Chase for Gordon Elliott.

With Davy Russell on board, Delta Work edged out a battle with Joseph O’Brien’s Mortal to come home with eight lengths to spare and secure his second Grade One of the season.

There was nothing between the pair coming through the final stages of the race but Mortal stumbled on the final fence, allowing Delta Work to storm to victory.

Davy Russell leads Delta Work to victory at the Grade One Novice Steeplechase ahead of Mortal #Leopardstown pic.twitter.com/1CFkoBiDok — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 29, 2018

