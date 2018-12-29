This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sharjah and Willie Mullins claim Ryanair Hurdle glory while Delta Work delivers for Gordon Elliott

It was another action-packed day at Leopardstown.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 3:58 PM
Patrick Mullins with Sharjah.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Patrick Mullins with Sharjah.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SHARJAH CAME THROUGH as a comfortable winner for Willie Mullins in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Ridden by Patrick Mullins, Sharjah pulled away from the field after the final fence and beat second-placed Supasundae by three and three-quarter lengths.

Samcro was the 6-4 favourite for this race and was in a strong position coming down the home straight.

But Sharjah injected the pace at the right time to race clear while Melon edged out Samcro for fourth place and Tombstone came home in third.

Meanwhile, Delta Work made it three from three over fences to deliver the Neville Hotels Novice Chase for Gordon Elliott.

With Davy Russell on board, Delta Work edged out a battle with Joseph O’Brien’s Mortal to come home with eight lengths to spare and secure his second Grade One of the season.

There was nothing between the pair coming through the final stages of the race but Mortal stumbled on the final fence, allowing Delta Work to storm to victory.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

