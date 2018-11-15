This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leroy Sane scores first international goal for Germany as Löw's men stroll to victory

The Man City winger was left out of Germany’s World Cup squad but was on target during a comfortable win over Russia.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,540 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4342806
Sane celebrates scoring on Thursday night.
Sane celebrates scoring on Thursday night.
Sane celebrates scoring on Thursday night.

LEROY SANE SHOWED Leroy Sane showed Germany what they were missing at the World Cup as he scored his first goal for his country in a comfortable 3-0 friendly win over Russia on Thursday.

The Manchester City winger, who was controversially left out of Germany’s squad before their shambolic title defence at Russia 2018, slotted home Germany’s early opener and tormented Stanislav Cherchesov’s side with his pace as Die Mannschaft cantered to a morale-boosting victory.

Joachim Low’s men went into the game on the back of consecutive Nations League defeats to Netherlands and France but further first-half goals from Niklas Sule and Serge Gnabry put the game beyond the visitors.

GES / Football / Germany - Russia, 15.11.2018 Matthias Ginter, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka and Niklas Suele in action for Germany. Source: DPA/PA Images

The result was a welcome one for the beleaguered Low but he is unlikely to enjoy such a strong performance for long if his men fail to embark on a spell of form and avoid Nations League relegation.

Russia fielded an understrength side after Cherchesov’s squad was hit by a spate of injuries including a muscle strain to World Cup star Denis Cheryshev, and they failed to threaten a first ever win over their hosts.

It took Germany just eight minutes to split the Russia defence, Joshua Kimmich playing the killer pass into the box where Gnabry squared it neatly to Sane, who stroked a low shot into the bottom-left corner.

firo: 15.11.2018 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM Landerspiel Friendly Match Germany - Russia Russia Sebastian Rudy battles for possession. Source: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

The second came from a Kimmich corner that was flicked on by Antonio Rudiger and the ball fell to the feet of Sule, who side-footed home as the Russia defence stood static.

Gnabry made it 3-0 five minutes before the interval, applying a clinical first-time finish from just inside the box after Kai Havertz fed him a simple throughball and Russia failed to track his run.

Russia improved in the second half and Aleksey Ionov should have pulled one back when he was put clean through on goal only to fire narrowly wide.

Germany held firm but their outing was marred by an ankle injury to Jonas Hector, who was the victim of a dangerous challenge by Aleksandr Erokhin.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    O'Gara-influenced Goodhue at the head of New Zealand's queue for centre slot
    O'Gara-influenced Goodhue at the head of New Zealand's queue for centre slot
    Carbery ready and waiting in the wings
    Hansen's All Blacks intent on doing 'a wee bit of suffocating ourselves'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie