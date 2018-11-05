Steelers star Le'Veon Bell bids farewell to Florida in cryptic tweet

LE’VEON BELL BID farewell to Miami in a cryptic tweet on Monday, hinting that he could soon be on his way back to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers running back, who is seeking guaranteed money, has forfeited more than $7million during his holdout after being tendered for the second straight year.

Bell remains absent despite reports that he was going to rejoin the Steelers during their Week 7 bye.

He will have to end his holdout in order to accrue an NFL season, which would make him eligible for unrestricted free agency after the 2018 season.

Fairwell Miami 👋🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 5, 2018

The 13 November deadline for him to sign his tender falls during Week 11, when the Steelers are scheduled to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rematch of last year’s divisional round playoff game.

Meanwhile, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that Bell is not a concern, saying the team “needs volunteers, not hostages.”

The Steelers (5-2-1) will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Carolina Panthers (6-2) on Thursday.

- Omni

