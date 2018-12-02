Sinéad Aherne named Player of the Year as Dubs scoop seven LGFA All-Stars

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin scooped seven All-Stars, and captain Sinéad Aherne was named Senior Players’ Player of the Year, at the annual LGFA awards banquet in Dublin last night.

Aherne — who was also named an All-Star for a brilliant seventh time — collected the top individual prize ahead of team-mate Lyndsey Davey and Cork captain Ciara O’Sullivan.

Dubs stopper Ciara Trant was named as the All-Star goalkeeper while in the half-back line, Sinéad Goldrick won her sixth All-Star.

There was a first award for Lauren Magee in midfield while 2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy joined Davey and Aherne in the forwards.

All-Ireland runners-up Cork filled four places on the team, including sisters Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, while Donegal, Galway, Kerry and Tyrone all had one representative each.

At intermediate level, Tyrone captain Neamh Woods was named Players’ Player of the Year while Louth captain Kate Flood won the junior prize.

2018 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team

1. Ciara Trant (Dublin) – 2nd award

2. Treasa Doherty (Donegal) – 1st award

3. Róisín Phelan (Cork) – 1st award

4. Sinéad Burke (Galway) – 1st award

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin) – 6th award

6. Siobhán McGrath (Dublin) – 3rd award

7. Emma Spillane (Cork) – 2nd award

8. Neamh Woods (Tyrone) – 2nd award

9. Lauren Magee (Dublin) – 1st award

10. Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork) – 4th award

11. Noelle Healy (Dublin) – 4th award

12. Lyndsey Davey (Dublin) – 4th award

13. Sinéad Aherne (Dublin) – 7th award

14. Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) – 1st award

15. Sarah Houlihan (Kerry) – 3rd award

