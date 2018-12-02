This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinéad Aherne named Player of the Year as Dubs scoop seven LGFA All-Stars

Aherne beat Lyndsey Davey and Ciara O’Sullivan to the main prize.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 9:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,238 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4371263
Aherne: scored 1-7 in Dublin's All-Ireland final win over Cork.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Aherne: scored 1-7 in Dublin's All-Ireland final win over Cork.
Aherne: scored 1-7 in Dublin's All-Ireland final win over Cork.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin scooped seven All-Stars, and captain Sinéad Aherne was named Senior Players’ Player of the Year, at the annual LGFA awards banquet in Dublin last night.

Aherne — who was also named an All-Star for a brilliant seventh time — collected the top individual prize ahead of team-mate Lyndsey Davey and Cork captain Ciara O’Sullivan.

Dubs stopper Ciara Trant was named as the All-Star goalkeeper while in the half-back line, Sinéad Goldrick won her sixth All-Star.

There was a first award for Lauren Magee in midfield while 2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy joined Davey and Aherne in the forwards.

All-Ireland runners-up Cork filled four places on the team, including sisters Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, while Donegal, Galway, Kerry and Tyrone all had one representative each.

At intermediate level, Tyrone captain Neamh Woods was named Players’ Player of the Year while Louth captain Kate Flood won the junior prize.

2018 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team

1. Ciara Trant (Dublin) – 2nd award

2. Treasa Doherty (Donegal) – 1st award
3. Róisín Phelan (Cork) – 1st award
4. Sinéad Burke (Galway) – 1st award

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin) – 6th award
6. Siobhán McGrath (Dublin) – 3rd award
7. Emma Spillane (Cork) – 2nd award

8. Neamh Woods (Tyrone) – 2nd award
9. Lauren Magee (Dublin) – 1st award

10. Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork) – 4th award
11. Noelle Healy (Dublin) – 4th award
12. Lyndsey Davey (Dublin) – 4th award

13. Sinéad Aherne (Dublin) – 7th award
14. Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) – 1st award
15. Sarah Houlihan (Kerry) – 3rd award

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    Irish teenager Michael Obafemi handed full Premier League debut against Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie