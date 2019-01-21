This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Full list of 13 double-header fixtures confirmed ahead of 2019 leagues

The LGFA have released the details this afternoon – with twice the amount from 2018 on the cards.

By Emma Duffy Monday 21 Jan 2019, 1:12 PM
THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association (LGFA) have this afternoon confirmed a full list of 13 double-header fixtures for the league campaign.

A general view of the large crowd in attendance at the Ladies All-Ireland Football Final A general view of Croke Park mid-Dublin v Mayo ladies. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Some had been announced over the past few weeks but today, the association released the full details of the 13 Lidl Ladies National League clashes to be played as curtain raisers to the men’s Allianz Football League games involving the host counties.

The number comes as over double the amount that took place last year. Eight were confirmed beforehand, but two of those were postponed due to adverse weather conditions in early March.

In 2019, Division 1 brings seven double-headers while there will be three in Division 2, two in Division 3 and one in Division 4.

Back-to-back All-Ireland champions and Division 1 holders Dublin are set for two televised fixtures at Croke Park, while Cork have two league games alongside their male counterparts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mayo and Galway’s meeting on 2 March has been confirmed as a double billing at Elvery’s MacHale Park before the two men’s sides clash.

Semple Stadium, Thurles, will play host to the meeting of Tipperary and Monaghan that same day.

In Division 2, Meath will play twice at Páirc Tailteann, Navan, while Tyrone and Armagh will clash at Healy Park, Omagh, on 2 March.

Wicklow and Roscommon have both announced double-header clashes in Division 3, while Carlow will welcome Kilkenny in Division 4 on 3 February.

“The LGFA would like to thank the GAA boards in the various counties for their cooperation in ensuring that this increased number of double-headers in 2019 has become a reality,” the association stated.

The LGFA also confirmed that Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has agreed to release the dual players on his panel on 24 March, should the Rebels qualify for the National League Division 1 camogie final, which is fixed for the same day.

The footballers have an away double-header fixture to Mayo that day.

