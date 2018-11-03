This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Incredible eagle sees Li soar past Rose in Turkey

The Chinese golfer leads the Turkish Airlines Open with 18 holes left thanks in part on an incredible eagle at the 10th.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 4:36 PM
34 minutes ago 525 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4321219
In the lead: Li Haotong is in command heading into Sunday.
Image: Getty Images
In the lead: Li Haotong is in command heading into Sunday.
In the lead: Li Haotong is in command heading into Sunday.
Image: Getty Images

AN INCREDIBLE EAGLE from Li Haotong put a dent in Justin Rose’s hopes of returning to world number one at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Rose had led by two strokes after 36 holes in Antalya, but Li surged into a three-shot advantage on Saturday, an unlikely eagle at the 10th helping him post an eight-under 63 and move to 17 under after 54.

The Chinese made the turn in 29 as he birdied five of the front nine holes, but the highlight came as he began the back nine, his approach appearing to settle in the thicker grass at the back of the green only to incredibly roll back into the cup.

Li lifted his arms in a mixture of joy and disbelief at the shot that gave him a two-shot lead, which he was able to extend with the final gain of a blemish-free performance at the 12th.

Rose now finds himself tied-second with Alexander Levy after an uneven display.

The Englishman had only dropped one shot through the opening two days but bogeyed four times as he carded a two-under 69.

Levy’s second successive 66 lifted him level with Rose at 14 under, with Thorbjorn Olesen on their tails as he goes into the final round a shot adrift.

“It’s going to be an exciting day tomorrow and I’m looking forward to going against Rosey,” Li, winner of the Dubai Desert Classic in January, said.

“I definitely got a lot of confidence from Dubai and since then I’ve been playing a lot of big events which has built my confidence, also.”

Sam Horsfield and Danny Willett are a shot further back at 12-under, with Thomas Aiken and Tommy Fleetwood six off the pace as the latter pursues Francesco Molinari in the Race to Dubai.

Paul Dunne is sitting on nine-under after a third-round 69, while Shane Lowry is a shot further back and Pádraig Harrington on seven-under.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    ITALY
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Cork man Quill part of the 'Irish mafia' helping US rugby to new heights
    FOOTBALL
    Andy Keogh scores again to help Perth Glory to the top of the A-League
    Andy Keogh scores again to help Perth Glory to the top of the A-League
    Rashford grabs 92nd-minute winner as United come from behind at Bournemouth
    Funeral of Leicester City owner taking place in Thailand today
    IRELAND
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Irelandâs border
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie