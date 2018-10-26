'I'm really happy to be here. It's a footballing town' - Liam Buckley appointed new Sligo Rovers manager

Liam Buckley lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium in 2014.

Liam Buckley lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium in 2014.

LIAM BUCKLEY HAS been confirmed as the new manager of Sligo Rovers, with the 58-year-old tasked with trying to help restore the 2012 Premier Division champions to its former glories.

The Dubliner recently departed St Patrick’s Athletic by mutual consent following seven years in charge at Richmond Park where he delivered a league title, an FAI Cup and back-to-back EA Sports Cups.

Sligo will finish just above the relegation zone following this season’s final league outing at home to Shamrock Rovers later this evening, following a disappointing campaign under Ger Lyttle where the side currently sit eighth with just 11 wins from 35 games.

Buckley's final two seasons in charge at Richmond Park were disappointing as the club missed out on European football. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s great opportunity for me and I’ve always loved my games at The Showgrounds,” Buckley said on Friday.

It’s a footballing town. I think there is players here that are technically good. I want to improve them and the club and see where it can take us.”

He joins the club on a one-year contract, taking charge from 1 November as the side attempt to climb higher up the Premier Division table in 2019 following recent finishes of ninth (2017), fifth (2016) and ninth (2015).

“From the outset Liam was our number one choice for the role,” said Sligo chairman Martin Heraghty.

Buckley will be in attendance at Sligo's final league game at home to Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds tonight. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“His record is outstanding in the League of Ireland and the brand of football he brings with it is renowned. We’re delighted to reach agreement for him to join us.

“It’s our intention that 2019 is a big year for Sligo Rovers. We know this appointment will excite our supporters and the committee encourages everyone at the club to get behind Liam.

“To attract a manager of Liam’s ability shows the potential at our club and we really feel he is the man to help us improve our league position for 2019 and bring exciting nights to The Showgrounds again.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: