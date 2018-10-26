This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm really happy to be here. It's a footballing town' - Liam Buckley appointed new Sligo Rovers manager

The 58-year-old left St Pat’s by mutual consent earlier this month after seven years in charge.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 26 Oct 2018, 3:23 PM
4 hours ago 1,907 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4307701
Liam Buckley lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium in 2014.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Liam Buckley lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium in 2014.
Liam Buckley lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium in 2014.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIAM BUCKLEY HAS been confirmed as the new manager of Sligo Rovers, with the 58-year-old tasked with trying to help restore the 2012 Premier Division champions to its former glories.

The Dubliner recently departed St Patrick’s Athletic by mutual consent following seven years in charge at Richmond Park where he delivered a league title, an FAI Cup and back-to-back EA Sports Cups.

Sligo will finish just above the relegation zone following this season’s final league outing at home to Shamrock Rovers later this evening, following a disappointing campaign under Ger Lyttle where the side currently sit eighth with just 11 wins from 35 games.

Liam Buckley Buckley's final two seasons in charge at Richmond Park were disappointing as the club missed out on European football. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s great opportunity for me and I’ve always loved my games at The Showgrounds,” Buckley said on Friday.

It’s a footballing town. I think there is players here that are technically good. I want to improve them and the club and see where it can take us.”

He joins the club on a one-year contract, taking charge from 1 November as the side attempt to climb higher up the Premier Division table in 2019 following recent finishes of ninth (2017), fifth (2016) and ninth (2015).

“From the outset Liam was our number one choice for the role,” said Sligo chairman Martin Heraghty.

Liam Buckley Buckley will be in attendance at Sligo's final league game at home to Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds tonight. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“His record is outstanding in the League of Ireland and the brand of football he brings with it is renowned. We’re delighted to reach agreement for him to join us.

“It’s our intention that 2019 is a big year for Sligo Rovers. We know this appointment will excite our supporters and the committee encourages everyone at the club to get behind Liam.

“To attract a manager of Liam’s ability shows the potential at our club and we really feel he is the man to help us improve our league position for 2019 and bring exciting nights to The Showgrounds again.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie