Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Hurlers and youngsters join 40-man Tipperary football squad as Kearns looks to 2019 season

Conor Sweeney will captain the side with Alan Campbell the vice-captain.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 5:43 PM
40 minutes ago 1,260 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4350669

TIPPERARY SENIOR FOOTBALL boss Liam Kearns has drafted in two players who were part of the county’s hurling squad this summer to the 40-man panel he has unveiled for the 2019 league campaign.

Paudie Feehan and Damien Reck Paudie Feehan in action for Tipperary against Wexford in the league last spring. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Paudie Feehan, an All-Ireland U21 hurling winner in August, and Paul Maher were both part of panels for the Tipperary senior hurling side during their 2018 Munster championship run. 

The pair were not named in Liam Sheedy’s 40-man Tipperary hurling squad that was announced earlier this month and will instead be involved with the footballers.

Maher was part of the Tipperary side that contested the 2015 All-Ireland U21 football final against Tyrone while Feehan, who joins his older brother Jimmy in the squad, featured for Tipperary at that level in 2017.

Paul Maher and Jamie Davis Paul Maher in action for Tipperary in the 2015 Munster U21 football final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There is plenty experience in the squad with the core returning for next season. George Hannigan, who announced his retirement last month, is the only player not involved that featured in their 2018 championship exit to Mayo in June.

Kearns has drafted in several new faces to the squad with Gavin Whelan, Darragh O’Leary, Ben Hyland, Daire Brennan, Conal Kennedy, Dan O’Meara and Jack Delahunty all involved in the Tipperary U20 squad this year.

There are six players included from this year’s Tipperary senior club champions Moyle Rovers.

Attacker Conor Sweeney captains the side with defender Alan Campbell the vice-captain. Tipperary are due to commence their league campaign on Sunday 27 January away to Meath.

Conor Sweeney New Tipperary football captain Conor Sweeney. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tipperary 2019 Football League Squad

  1. Conor Sweeney (Captain) (Ballyporeen)
  2. Alan Campbell (Vice-Captain) (Moyle Rovers)
  3. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
  4. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)
  5. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)
  6. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)
  7. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
  8. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
  9. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)
  10. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
  11. Dave McGrath (Moyle Rovers)
  12. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
  13. Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan)
  14. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
  15. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)
  16. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)
  17. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
  18. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
  19. Liam Casey (Cahir)
  20. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)
  21. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
  22. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
  23. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
  24. Cian O’ Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
  25. Ben Hyland (Fr. Sheehy’s)
  26. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
  27. Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)
  28. Jack Delahunty (Newport)
  29. Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
  30. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
  31. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
  32. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)
  33. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe)
  34. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan)
  35. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)
  36. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers)
  37. Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan)
  38. Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers)
  39. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
  40. Tommy Lowry (Arravale Rovers)

