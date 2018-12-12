This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mark Kinsella's son Liam scored a cracker to knock Sunderland out of the FA Cup

The 22-year-old midfielder struck to set up a third-round clash for Walsall against Bolton Wanderers.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 2:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,587 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4390840

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international midfielder Liam Kinsella was the hero for Walsall last night as they advanced to the third round of the FA Cup at the expense of fellow League One outfit Sunderland.

vHp6qlQ2 Liam Kinsella (left) is an Ireland U21 international. Father Mark (right) played at the 2002 World Cup. Source: INPHO-Oisin Keniry/Matthew Ashton-EMPICS Sport

Kinsella scored the only goal of the second-round replay at the Stadium of Light, producing a superb long-range strike to beat Jon McLaughlin in the 52nd minute.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Walsall, had only scored one senior goal previously, which came over three years ago in a win over Burton Albion. Coincidentally, Jon McLaughlin was the opposing goalkeeper on the occasion also.

This one was worth the wait, as he helped his side to set up a clash with Bolton Wanderers in the third round on the first weekend in January.

(Skip to 1:20 in the video below to view the goal)

Source: The Emirates FA Cup/YouTube

Kinsella is the son of former Ireland international midfielder Mark, who won 48 senior caps and played at the 2002 World Cup.

“I don’t think there’s any better feeling, to be fair,” Liam Kinsella told reporters after last night’s win. “Scoring a goal, especially at a stadium like this… I didn’t know what to do so I just ran to the fans.

“I just took a touch on the edge of the box and thought ‘I might as well give it a go’. Thankfully, it’s gone in the goal. Going back into centre midfield [from right-back], I’ve got to try to score more goals and thankfully it’s happened.”

Kinsella, who was born in Colchester, made his Ireland U21 debut against Azerbaijan last year. He won his sixth cap as they rounded off the 2019 European Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-0 loss to Germany in October.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling named Premier League player of the month
    Raheem Sterling named Premier League player of the month
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    'Is this so special?' - Napoli star not impressed by Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie